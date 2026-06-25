ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company")

25 June 2026

Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority, the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION VOTES



FOR -



FOR VOTES



AGAINST -



AGAINST VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC



VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 17,299,467 99.88% 20,249 0.12% 17,319,716 27.25% 23,434 2 FINAL DIVIDEND 16,741,357 96.68% 575,144 3.32% 17,316,501 27.25% 26,649 3 RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL 16,957,731 98.23% 305,721 1.77% 17,263,452 27.16% 79,698 4 RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK 16,977,278 98.30% 294,317 1.70% 17,271,595 27.18% 71,555 5 RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE 16,867,791 97.74% 389,249 2.26% 17,257,040 27.15% 86,110 6 RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG 16,950,041 98.12% 325,133 1.88% 17,275,174 27.18% 67,976 7 RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO 16,893,899 97.85% 370,457 2.15% 17,264,356 27.16% 78,794 8 RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS 16,933,333 98.10% 328,133 1.90% 17,261,466 27.16% 81,684 9 REAPPOINT AUDITOR 17,170,887 99.42% 99,708 0.58% 17,270,595 27.17% 72,555 10 REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR 17,228,510 99.75% 43,955 0.25% 17,272,465 27.18% 70,685 11 REMUNERATION REPORT 17,054,189 99.10% 154,123 0.90% 17,208,312 27.08% 134,838 12 DIRECTOR REMUNERATION POLICY 17,019,992 98.95% 180,438 1.05% 17,200,430 27.06% 142,720 13 ALLOT SHARES 17,161,731 99.26% 128,285 0.74% 17,290,016 27.21% 53,134 14 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 16,886,878 97.84% 372,380 2.16% 17,259,258 27.16% 83,892 15 PURCHASE SHARES 16,329,120 94.30% 986,345 5.70% 17,315,465 27.25% 27,685 16 GENERAL MEETING 17,190,724 99.35% 112,758 0.65% 17,303,482 27.23% 39,628

Notes:



The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395