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WKN: 884637 | ISIN: GB0003292009 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 18:18 Uhr
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ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company")

25 June 2026

Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority, the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONDESCRIPTIONVOTES

FOR		-

FOR		VOTES

AGAINST		-

AGAINST		VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC

VOTED		VOTES

WITHHELD
1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS17,299,46799.88%20,2490.12%17,319,71627.25%23,434
2FINAL DIVIDEND16,741,35796.68%575,1443.32%17,316,50127.25%26,649
3RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL16,957,73198.23%305,7211.77%17,263,45227.16%79,698
4RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK16,977,27898.30%294,3171.70%17,271,59527.18%71,555
5RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE16,867,79197.74%389,2492.26%17,257,04027.15%86,110
6RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG16,950,04198.12%325,1331.88%17,275,17427.18%67,976
7RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO16,893,89997.85%370,4572.15%17,264,35627.16%78,794
8RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS16,933,33398.10%328,1331.90%17,261,46627.16%81,684
9REAPPOINT AUDITOR17,170,88799.42%99,7080.58%17,270,59527.17%72,555
10REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR17,228,51099.75%43,9550.25%17,272,46527.18%70,685
11REMUNERATION REPORT17,054,18999.10%154,1230.90%17,208,31227.08%134,838
12DIRECTOR REMUNERATION POLICY17,019,99298.95%180,4381.05%17,200,43027.06%142,720
13ALLOT SHARES17,161,73199.26%128,2850.74%17,290,01627.21%53,134
14PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS16,886,87897.84%372,3802.16%17,259,25827.16%83,892
15PURCHASE SHARES16,329,12094.30%986,3455.70%17,315,46527.25%27,685
16GENERAL MEETING17,190,72499.35%112,7580.65%17,303,48227.23%39,628

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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