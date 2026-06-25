

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court has made a significant 7-2 ruling in favor of Monsanto, marking a big win for both the company and its parent, Bayer, in the ongoing legal battles over the Roundup weedkiller.



The court's decision states that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) takes precedence over state law failure-to-warn claims. This means states can't mandate that pesticide labels carry warnings beyond those that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved.



The case was initiated by John Durnell from Missouri, who claimed that Monsanto didn't adequately warn consumers about the potential cancer risks linked to glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup. Durnell had previously won a $1.25 million verdict after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



In the majority opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated that state claims requiring extra labeling would clash with federal law. Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Neil Gorsuch dissented, believing that FIFRA doesn't stop states from demanding additional cancer warnings.



This ruling is likely to considerably lessen Monsanto's liability regarding thousands of ongoing lawsuits. Bayer praised the decision, describing it as a long-awaited clarification in regulatory matters.



However, this result is seen as a setback for advocates in the Make America Healthy Again movement, who have been pushing for tougher regulations on glyphosate and other pesticide producers.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News