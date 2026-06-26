HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EDP Servicios Financieros España, S.A.U.

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: EDP Servicios Financieros España, S.A.U. Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 3.75% due 1st March 2033 Offer price: 99.731 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction