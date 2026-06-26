Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A42D4F | ISIN: US84615Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: SPX
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 10:37
132,44 Euro
-1,53 % -2,06
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,32132,4010:38
132,32132,4010:37
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 10:12 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolio with landmark SpaceX (SPCX) listing

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets - global Forex and CFD broker - has expanded its equity offering to include share CFD for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX). Alongside a rich selection of existing stock CFDs, this addition is available to trade immediately via FP Markets MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and cTrader platforms. Trading SPCX through CFDs with FP Markets offers clients exposure to post-IPO volatility, the ability to take both long and short positions, flexible leverage, and access to institutional-grade trading tools.

SpaceX made its long-awaited stock market debut on 12 June, raising an initial record US$75 billion. However, following the underwriters exercising what is known as the overallotment greenshoe option, the final total raised was around US$86 billion - the largest IPO in history. While SPCX was initially priced at US$135 per share, demand drove its share price to US$150 at the open and eclipsed US$200 shortly after on 16 June before collapsing to test pre-IPO levels.

Large IPOs tend to experience a depreciation in their first year of trading. This was seen in companies like Meta Platforms (META), which dropped in its first year before surging. Consequently, while the SPCX stock could navigate beyond its IPO level, equity bulls may step in, matching historical norms.

FP Markets Chief Marketing Officer John Lewis expressed enthusiasm for the new offering, saying: 'With the ongoing momentum in the AI trade and global stock indices near all-time highs, demand for high-growth technology companies is unprecedented. Adding SPCX to the CFD offering underscores our commitment to offering investors flexibility and the opportunity to trade a widely watched stock on our broad selection of world-class trading platforms'.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4/5, TradingView, and cTrader.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997201/6015593/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-expands-its-share-cfd-portfolio-with-landmark-spacex-spcx-listing-302811668.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.