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WKN: A1H886 | ISIN: SE0001105511 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ZETADISPLAY AB Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) ("the Company") on 26 June 2026.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability
The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and consolidated income statement for the financial year 2025 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2025. The members of the Board of Directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2025 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditor
The AGM resolved to re-elect Rob Woodward, Michael Comish, Nicholas Greatorex, Fredrik Lundqvist, Daniel Nergård, and Ashkan Senobari as members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, it was resolved to re-elect Rob Woodward as chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM re-elected the audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

It was resolved that remuneration shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board in the amount of GBP 60,000, and that no remuneration shall be paid to the other members of the Board of Directors. It was further resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices and customary billing standards.

For further information, please contact:
Daniel Nergård, President and CEO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)
Mobile: +46 736-33 57 00
E-Mail: daniel.nergard@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO, ZetaDisplay AB (publ)
Mobile: +45 23 68 86 58
E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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