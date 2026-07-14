ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay acquires the SaaS platform retailmediatools

ZetaDisplay acquires the SaaS platform retailmediatools

MALMÖ, ZETADISPLAY AB (PUBL) - 14 July 2026

ZetaDisplay has acquired retailmediatools, a retail media infrastructure-as-a-service platform, extending its position as the full-service provider for digital signage and retail media. The acquisition creates the first fully integrated retailer-owned media ecosystem, bridging physical in-store influence with digital advertising and precision giving retailers complete control of their retail media operations.

The combination brings together ZetaDisplay's experience of managing the infrastructure for over 125,000 digital screens with retailmediatools' modular, API-first platform, creating a complete retail media stack spanning ad serving, campaign management, first-party audience building and in-store execution serving hundreds of millions of ads every month.

Founded in Berlin in 2021, retailmediatools enables retailers to build, operate and scale their own retail media businesses while retaining ownership of their data, advertiser relationships and media business. Designed around a Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud Native SaaS and Headless (MACH) architecture, retailers can deploy individual modules or a complete end-to-end solution that integrates seamlessly into existing enterprise technology environments.

Together, ZetaDisplay and retailmediatools unlock the omnichannel opportunity that many retailers have struggled to realize. While retail media has traditionally focused on digital channels, the combined proposition connects online advertising with physical in-store execution, enabling brands to reach customers seamlessly from mobile and ecommerce through to the point of purchase.

retailmediatools already supports leading retailers across Europe including Finnish retail group SOK and Rossmann, one of Europe's largest drugstore chains.

Daniel Nergård, CEO of ZetaDisplay, says:

"We aren't just acquiring technology, we are accelerating a commercial transformation. Retail media represents one of the greatest opportunities for physical retailers to transform existing assets into high-margin, scalable revenue streams. As the market evolves, retailers need solutions that allow them to own their data, their advertiser relationships and their media business.

By bringing together ZetaDisplay's digital signage expertise with retailmediatools' retail media orchestration platform, we are creating a new standard for connected retail ecosystems. Together we can help retailers build, operate and monetize world-class retail media networks that connect online and in-store experiences while delivering measurable commercial value."

Magnus Aufschild, Founder and Chief Product Officer of retailmediatools, adds:

"When we founded retailmediatools, our ambition was to give retailers the technology to build and operate their own retail media businesses without compromising flexibility or control.

As the market has matured, one challenge has become increasingly clear: the technology stack has become fragmented. Hardware, campaign management, content, audience data and commercial performance have traditionally sat in separate systems, making retail media unnecessarily complex.

Our API-first, modular architecture was designed to integrate seamlessly into retailers' existing technology ecosystems, allowing them to build and scale their retail media capabilities at their own pace. Joining ZetaDisplay takes that vision to the next level. By combining our platform with ZetaDisplay's enterprise-scale digital signage expertise, retailers gain a single strategic partner that connects campaign creation, in-store execution and measurement in one integrated retail media ecosystem.

Together, we will continue investing in the platform, advancing audience capabilities and attribution, and giving retailers the infrastructure they need to build, operate and future-proof their retail media business."

retailmediatools will continue to operate under its existing brand and product identity, ensuring no disruption to current roadmap commitments. retailmediatools serves retailers across Europe and Latin America, who value their first party data and want to future proof their retail media strategy with its API-First retail media infrastructure as a service.

About retailmediatools

retailmediatools is a hardware-agnostic retail media infrastructure-as-a-service platform that enables retailers to launch and scale high-margin advertising revenue businesses. Built on MACH principles - Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud Native SaaS, and Headless - retailmediatools' modular platform covers ad serving, self-service campaign management, first-party audience building, real-time reporting, and promotion tooling. Customers include Rossmann, S Group, Flink, Thalia and Fressnapf. retailmediatools.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a full-service digital signage solutions provider leading the evolution of digital communication in physical environments. As a full-solution partner, the company simplifies how enterprise organisations create, manage and scale digital communication through a managed service model combining proprietary software, strategic consulting, hardware, systems integration and lifecycle services. Powered by its proprietary software Engage Suite, ZetaDisplay delivers scalable, sustainable solutions that generate measurable business impact across retail, QSR, public and corporate environments. Customers include Coop Norge, Spar Austria Group, Greggs, Fielmann, Arlanda Express, KFC and Volvo. Zetadisplay.com

For further questions, please contact:

Daniel Nergård- ZetaDisplay, CEO

Mobile: +46 73 633 57 00

E-Mail: Daniel.nergard@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen- ZetaDisplay, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

Magnus Aufschild, Founder, retailmediatools GmbH

Mobile: +49 160 2258063

E-Mail: magnus@retailmediatools.com