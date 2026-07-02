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WKN: A1H886 | ISIN: SE0001105511 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 09:36 Uhr
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ZetaDisplay AB: Peakmedia digital signage GmbH rebrands as ZetaDisplay Austria and appoints Marcel Schramm as Country Director

ZetaDisplay is strengthening its position in the Austrian market with the rebranding of Peakmedia, acquired in 2023, as ZetaDisplay Austria. The transition marks the next phase of integration into the wider ZetaDisplay organisation and is further strengthened by the appointment of Marcel Schramm as Country Director.

Since joining the team in Ebbs in Austria, Peakmedia has continued to deliver innovative digital signage solutions across the DACH region and Easten Europe, supporting customers with strategic consulting, software, hardware integration, content and managed services. The rebrand marks the next step in the integration of the Austrian team into ZetaDisplay, uniting its established local presence with the scale, expertise and international capabilities of one of Europe's leading full-service digital signage providers.

As the successor of founder and previous CEO of Peakmedia Jonas Wilhelm, Marcel Schramm joins ZetaDisplay Austria with extensive experience across the technology and communications sector, bringing specialist expertise in collaboration solutions and digital signage. In his new role, he will lead the Austrian business and support customers in creating more engaging, connected and data-driven experiences.

Marcel Schramm, Country Director, ZetaDisplay Austria says:

"Peakmedia has built a strong reputation in Austria by combining close customer relationships, deep technical expertise and a focus on delivering measurable business value. As part of ZetaDisplay, our customers now benefit from the strength of a global organisation while continuing to receive the local expertise and support they value.

By combining Peakmedia's market knowledge with ZetaDisplay's wider capabilities, including enhanced managed services, global project delivery and our proprietary Engage Suite software platform, we can offer customers a more complete end-to-end solution.

This combination creates a unique position in the Austrian market, where we can bring together technology, software and service expertise to help businesses create more connected customer experiences. We also see significant growth opportunities in areas such as retail media, building on our long-standing experience supporting leading retailers including SPAR."

Daniel Nergård, CEO at ZetaDisplay comments:

"The DACH region and Eastern Europe are a strategically important market for ZetaDisplay and we are committed to building on the strong foundation established. This strategic move allows us to create new opportunities for sustainable growth while maintaining a strong focus on delivering value for our customers.

Marcel is an experienced and highly respected leader with a hands-on mentality and a strong track record of helping organizations use technology to create meaningful customer experiences.

The appointment follows a period of continued growth and investment across Europe, including the expansion of ZetaDisplay's operations in the UK and the continued development of the full-service positioning in its DACH business."

For further information please contact:

Marcel Schramm, Country Director, ZetaDisplay Austria
Phone: +43 5373 20 555 40
Email: marcel.schramm@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay?

ZetaDisplay is a leading European provider of digital communication and retail media solutions, operating over 125,000 digital displays across 50+ global markets. The enable organisations to run data-driven communication across physical environments, combing technology, content and analytics to improve performance and unlock new revenue streams. www.zetadisplay.com


- ZetaDisplay-Team Austria

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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