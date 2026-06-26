Datang International Power Generation Company Ld - Resolutions passed at the 2025 annual general meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Resolutions passed at the 2025 annual general meeting.
For details, please visit: https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1873984/440babb2155c440e945bb4c027cd2a52.pdf?id=OA2741076&token=eyJhbGciOiJkaXIiLCJlbmMiOiJBMjU2R0NNIn0..S0C5aQye8_E8o5D3.cXK0qVXhzkSLo9q8PJUNoEf8Jv7lA1tI2lcWe0lfonvZfHYWWBjkp6hYKnHB9s0fyneScXLcOynxw0c1yR0NjpRHTkrY9B8xFmQ9GsgtvAizE7ZoXsk46TPbBtS3Ge0RwyM.BYTh1Z5ULaLleY4dVGryJQ
© 2026 PR Newswire