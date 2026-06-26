Datang International Power Generation Company Ld - Resolutions passed at the 2025 annual general meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Resolutions passed at the 2025 annual general meeting.

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