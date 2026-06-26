Datang International Power Generation Company Ld - Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors change of chairman and change of members of the strategic development and risk control committee
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces resolutions of the board of directors change of chairman and change of members of the strategic development and risk control committee.
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