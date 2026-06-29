

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ipsen (IPSEF.PK) said Monday it has agreed to acquire Kartos Therapeutics for up to $1.75 billion, expanding its hematology pipeline with navtemadlin, an investigational treatment for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.



The deal includes an upfront payment of $450 million, with Kartos shareholders eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in additional payments tied to regulatory and commercial milestones.



Navtemadlin is being developed in combination with ruxolitinib for intermediate- and high-risk myelofibrosis patients who have an inadequate response to ruxolitinib alone. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III POIESIS trial, with top-line results expected in 2027.



Ipsen expects the acquisition to contribute to core operating income from 2029, while having only a limited impact on its 2026 earnings guidance. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.



'We are excited by the potential of navtemadlin to define a new treatment paradigm for patients with myelofibrosis who have a suboptimal response to current standard of care, addressing a critical care gap and offering the potential for a new therapeutic option as early as 2028r,' said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News