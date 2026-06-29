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WKN: A2JGMQ | ISIN: NL0012817175 | Ticker-Symbol: 703
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 11:34
14,400 Euro
-4,45 % -0,670
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALFEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALFEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,31014,34011:38
14,30014,34011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 07:51 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alfen N.V.: CFO to step down per 1 July 2026, following a successful contribution to the company's development, transformation and renewed strategy

29 June 2026, Almere, the Netherlands - Alfen N.V., announced today that Mr. Onno Krap, will step down as CFO as of 1 July 2026. Krap joined the company as (interim) CFO in May 2024 and has made a significant contribution to the company's development, including its transformation and renewed strategy.

Maarten Roef, Chair of the Supervisory Board, commented:

"We thank Onno Krap for his dedication and professionalism throughout his time at Alfen. Onno Krap has played an important role in the transition to a new BU organisational structure and the further development of a more efficient organisation. With these achievements Alfen is well positioned for its next phase of development. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I thank Onno Krap for his contribution and commitment."

Michael Colijn, CEO of Alfen said:

"I would like to thank Onno Krap for his strong collaboration and valuable contributions. It has been a pleasure working with him."

Onno Krap, said:

"I am grateful for my time at Alfen and proud of the contribution I have been able to make together with the team. I am confident about the future development of Alfen."

For enquiries, please contact:

Investor relations:
Mr. Frank Zwaferink, IR manager Alfen, phone +31 (0) 36 549 34 00 email ir@alfen.com.

Media:
Ms. Irene de Ruijter, Director Communications Alfen, phone +31 6 21 33 56 97 email irene.d.ruijter@alfen.com

About Alfen

Netherlands-based Alfen operates at the heart of Europe's evolving energy system. With almost 90 years of expertise in electricity infrastructure, Alfen develops and integrates smart grid solutions that help businesses, grid operators and cities manage growing energy demand and increasing electrification. By combining hardware, software and deep energy expertise, Alfen enables a more reliable, flexible and sustainable energy system across Europe. For more information, alfen.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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