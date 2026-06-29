

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Prosus N.V. (PROSF) announced earnings for its that Dropped from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $11.638 billion. This compares with $12.367 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 57.3% to $9.705 billion from $6.170 billion last year.



Prosus N.V. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: $11.638 Bln. vs. $12.367 Bln. last year. -Revenue: $9.705 Bln vs. $6.170 Bln last year.



The company's earnings were supported by share of equity accounted results of $6.871 billion, higher than $5.703 billion last year.



For the full year, the company reported headline earnings of $6.306 billion, compared with $6.159 billion a year ago.



Core headline earnings stood at $8.325 billion, as against the prior year's $7.328 billion.



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