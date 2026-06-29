Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has unveiled a new CO2 air-to-water heat pump for residential use. The system uses a CO2 (R744) refrigerant system, which relies on carbon dioxide as a natural working fluid instead of conventional synthetic refrigerants. This technology enables efficient heat transfer even at low ambient temperatures and supports the production of high-temperature hot water with strong overall energy performance. Initially conceived for the Australian market, the Panasonic CO2 Heat Pump is available in 16 configurations allowing homeowners to choose between different ...

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