Sinhala commentary and a globally stacked player pool set the stage for LPL's strongest regional and international season yet

Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC ("IPG"), a subsidiary of Flash Sports & Media Holdings, confirms a July 17-August 8 window for the league's sixth edition; expanded Sinhala-language commentary and more than 650 overseas registrations from 21 countries underscore growing global reach

Colombo, Sri Lanka--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) ("Flash" or the "Company") today announced the confirmed fixtures for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, which the Company expects to be its biggest and most connected season to date. The sixth edition will run from July 17 to August 8, 2026, opening under lights at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, where defending champions Jaffna Kings - captained by Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa and powered by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan - begin their title defense against Dasun Shanaka's Galle Gallants.

The opening weekend shifts quickly into another marquee contest as Indian international Vijay Shankar and England white-ball star Moeen Ali lead the Kandy Royals against the Dambulla Sixers on July 18. Across three weeks of competition, five franchises will contest a double round-robin league stage before the playoffs in Colombo - a structure the Company believes reflects both the league's growing international standing and Sri Lanka's continued ability to attract top-tier cricketing talent.

LPL 2026 brings together one of the strongest line-ups in the competition's history. The Kandy Royals headline with Shankar, Moeen, Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga, while Jaffna Kings retain a formidable championship core featuring Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Rajapaksa and Dunith Wellalage. Fans can also look forward to James Neesham, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and several emerging Sri Lankan talents.

That global appeal has continued to grow, with more than 650 overseas registrations received from 21 countries ahead of this season's player-selection process. Alongside that international momentum, LPL 2026 plans to place a stronger emphasis on deepening its roots at home through expanded Sinhala-language commentary and broader regional fan-engagement initiatives.

The league is organized by Sri Lanka Cricket, with commercial rights managed by Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC ("IPG"), a subsidiary of Flash. Mr Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG, said: "LPL's growth has always been built on two priorities - creating a world-class cricket product and ensuring it remains closely connected to fans across Sri Lanka and the region. This season reflects that vision. We expect the international interest we continue to receive, combined with stronger regional accessibility and fan-first experiences, to position the league for another significant step forward."

Among the marquee league-phase fixtures, the Kandy Royals and Jaffna Kings meet twice in five days, potentially setting up contests involving Shankar, Moeen, Hasaranga and Shakib, alongside heavyweight clashes such as Colombo Kaps versus Kandy Royals and Dambulla Sixers versus Jaffna Kings.

The five franchises - Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, Jaffna Kings and Kandy Royals - will compete in a double round-robin league stage, after which the top four teams advance to the playoffs in Colombo. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be held on August 5, followed by Qualifier 2 on August 7, with the Lanka Premier League 2026 Final scheduled for August 8 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Lanka Premier League 2026 - League Stage Fixtures

July 17 - Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants (Colombo)

July 18 - Kandy Royals vs Dambulla Sixers (Colombo)

July 18 - Galle Gallants vs Colombo Kaps (Colombo)

July 19 - Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings (Colombo)

July 19 - Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals (Colombo)

July 21 - Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals (Dambulla)

July 22 - Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Kaps (Dambulla)

July 22 - Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants (Dambulla)

July 23 - Kandy Royals vs Colombo Kaps (Dambulla)

July 23 - Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings (Dambulla)

July 25 - Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals (Dambulla)

July 25 - Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps (Dambulla)

July 26 - Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings (Dambulla)

July 26 - Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers (Dambulla)

July 28 - Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings (Kandy)

July 29 - Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals (Kandy)

July 29 - Colombo Kaps vs Dambulla Sixers (Kandy)

July 30 - Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals (Kandy)

August 1 - Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants (Kandy)

August 2 - Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Sixers (Kandy)

Playoffs - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

August 5 - Qualifier 1 - 15:00 (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

August 5 - Eliminator - 19:30 (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

August 7 - Qualifier 2 - 19:30 (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

August 8 - Final - 19:30 (R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

About Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) is a cricket-focused sports and media company seeking to develop and commercialize cricket media, league-management, sponsorship, and related sports-entertainment opportunities. Through its relationship with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, Flash is focused on professional cricket properties, media and broadcast opportunities, sponsorships, league operations, and related commercial initiatives. The Company's business plans remain subject to execution risks, market conditions, definitive agreements, third-party approvals, and the Company's ability to finance, develop, and commercialize its sports and media initiatives. https://flashsportsandmedia.com

Forward-Looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, or intentions relating to the proposed launch, development, and commercialization of the Zimbabwe T20 League; the development and commercialization of sports and media platforms; potential sponsorship, media rights, franchise sales, and other commercial opportunities; anticipated market size and growth; the participation of franchises, players, partners, venues, broadcasters, or sponsors; and the Company's ability to generate revenues from its activities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "seek," "estimate," "potential," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events, or results, and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the seasonal nature of LPL and the many conditions to its successful launch and operation; the possibility that definitive agreements with LPL Cricket, venues, franchise owners, sponsors, broadcasters, players, vendors, or other counterparties may not be entered into on acceptable terms, or at all; the possibility that required governmental, regulatory, league, venue, or governing-body approvals may not be obtained; venue completion, availability, permitting, security, logistics, and operational risks; the Company's reliance on third-party partners, including Lanka Cricket, Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, and other counterparties, to perform under contractual arrangements; uncertainties regarding the participation, availability, or continued involvement of franchise owners, players, ambassadors, or other talent referenced in this press release; the possibility that anticipated franchise sales, sponsorships, media rights arrangements, or other commercial opportunities may not materialize or may be delayed; the extent to which the Company is able to generate revenues, if any, from ZT20; risks relating to the integration of Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC and the Company's ability to realize anticipated synergies; the Company's ability to develop, monetize, and scale its sports, media, and experiential business lines; the timing and success of expansion into new markets; the Company's ability to establish or maintain strategic relationships and commercial arrangements; general economic, market, and industry conditions; competitive dynamics within the sports and media sectors; international, geopolitical, and regulatory risks associated with global sporting events; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

In addition, certain market, industry, and economic data referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and estimates that the Company believes to be reliable, but the Company has not independently verified such information and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. References to prospective franchise ownership, players, partners, venues, and related individuals are based on the Company's current plans or on third-party announcements and media reports that the Company has not independently verified.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303215

Source: Flash Sports and Media, Inc.