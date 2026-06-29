DarioHealth Corp.: Dario Announces Strategic Collaboration with Beluga Health to Deliver Provider-Backed, Integrated Care at Scale

Dario's best-in-class, consumer-centric chronic care platform, combined now with Beluga's embedded clinical delivery, extends member engagement to include provider-delivered treatment, lowering costs and expanding value for existing clients while opening large new markets

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in AI-powered digital health solutions, today announced it has entered into a Collaborative Services Agreement ("Agreement") with Beluga Health, P.A. ("Beluga"), establishing a strategic partnership to deliver a provider-backed, digitally-enabled model for longitudinal care, population health and quality improvement.\

By combining Dario's multi-condition engagement offering with Beluga's physician-led, 50-state clinical network, the monitoring, detection and treatment of members can happen within one platform. Coaching, AI-driven triage and, with Beluga, clinical treatment across hypertension, diabetes, obesity, behavioral health and musculoskeletal care, are now all integrated in a single, easy-to-manage vendor relationship. When a member's biometric signal deteriorates, the platform automatically routes patients directly to a prescribing clinician - completing the loop from initial detection all the way through treatment. This whole approach effects an entire category advancement.

This distinguishes Dario from pure engagement vendors. Because chronic conditions can compound over time, Dario's platform grows with each member, rather than handing them off. Dario's solution performance is evidence-based: in a study published in JMIR, Dario users had 23% lower hospitalization rates and 26% lower total charges than matched patients receiving usual care. For health plans, the Agreement positions Dario as a quality and revenue performance partner that delivers impact based on where plans are economically incentivized: just a half-star CMS Star Rating gain can be worth roughly $500 per member, and gaps in accurate risk-adjustment documentation can cost more than $1,000 per member per year. Beluga's white-label medical infrastructure addresses this without Dario building or operating a provider network, thereby expanding contract value per client at high margin.

The Agreement also unlocks new markets. Dario already serves 12 health plans, 3 of them national - a built-in channel to deliver the joint solution to members whose plans adopt it. Beyond existing commercial and Medicare Advantage clients, the integrated architecture opens new growth segments such as state Medicaid programs, federal Rural Health Transformation initiatives and direct health-system partnerships - buyers who increasingly require proof of clinical action, not just engagement. For health systems, that proof is economic, (i.e., keeping complex, comorbid patients and their downstream revenue in network while reducing readmissions that carry direct CMS penalties). For employers, the identification and treatment of chronic-conditions before escalation mitigates risk and limits expensive outcomes before they can happen.

"Health plans and providers don't need more point solutions - what they need is integrated execution that actually moves the needle on quality, cost and revenue," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "We acquire and keep members like a consumer company, manage their conditions as they compound, and now, with Beluga's clinical depth, turn that engagement into provider-delivered treatment. This is a highly-strategic expansion: our platform already improves outcomes, and Beluga ensures that proven impact now registers where plans are measured - in their Star ratings, risk accuracy and total cost of care. Dario now stands alone in its ability to provide that."

"Beluga was built to help patients, payers and providers close the loop on value-based care - ensuring that identified health gaps are proactively addressed, documented and reflected in performance," said Jonah Mink, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beluga Health. "Collaborating with Dario allows us to extend that impact upstream, activating members earlier and sustaining engagement in a way that makes high-quality care delivery more impactful, scalable and economically meaningful. Like Dario, we built Beluga as a consumer-first business. Our companies share the same user-centric DNA, which is exactly what makes this integration work so beautifully."

An investor briefing is available here.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)



DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected benefits of the collaboration; the anticipated expansion of the Company's offerings; expected commercial opportunities; anticipated adoption by health plans, providers and other customers; expected impact on quality of care, member engagement and cost savings; and future growth opportunities. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.