Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Extrude Hone LLC

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Extrude Hone, an Irwin, Pennsylvania-based company. Extrude Hone is a leading provider of precision surface-finishing solutions used in mission-critical applications such as aerospace, automotive, heavy industrial, energy and other demanding end markets. The company's proprietary technologies and service capabilities help customers improve product performance, reliability and manufacturing efficiency.

Extrude Hone represents another example of Gladstone Investment's focus on partnering with established lower middle market businesses that hold leading positions in specialized industrial niches. Extrude Hone has built a strong reputation for technical expertise, long-standing customer relationships and mission-critical manufacturing solutions across a diverse set of end markets.

"We are excited to partner with the Extrude Hone management team and support the company's next phase of growth," said Christopher Lee, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Investment. "Extrude Hone has developed a strong market position, differentiated capabilities and a long history of serving customers with highly engineered finishing solutions. We look forward to investing alongside management to build upon that foundation."

"This definitive agreement to acquire Extrude Hone positions us to close on the acquisition subject to a final approval by regulatory authorities. We are pleased that the acquisition will add another quality company to Gladstone Investment's portfolio of operating businesses. We expect it to produce both income for dividends to shareholders and longer-term appreciation for capital gains," said David Dullum, Chief Executive Officer and President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment, Extrude Hone, and their management teams, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Extrude Hone to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-enters-into-a-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-extrude-hone-llc-1182663