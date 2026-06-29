Marqeta's Class A Common Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Wednesday, July 1, 2026OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the modern card issuing platform, previously announced that it will effect a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of all of Marqeta's outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, Class B Common Stock, and Preferred Stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split was approved by Marqeta's stockholders at the Company's annual meeting held on June 10, 2026, and will become legally effective at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 30, 2026. Beginning with the opening of trading on July 1, 2026, the Company's Class A Common Stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis.The amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation effecting the Reverse Stock Split will also proportionately reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's undesignated Preferred Stock, as well as its authorized Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock (collectively, the "Common Stock").Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every four shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Common Stock, Class B Common Stock, and Preferred Stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of Class A Common Stock, Class B Common Stock, and Preferred Stock, respectively, par value $0.0001 per share. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, there will be approximately 97 million shares of Class A Common Stock and 8 million shares of Class B Common Stock issued and outstanding, based on the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the Annual Meeting on June 10, 2026. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect any stockholder's ownership percentage of the Common Stock. The Company's Class A Common Stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the stock ticker "MQ" but will trade under the new CUSIP number 57142B203. All restricted stock units, performance stock units, options, and convertible securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Stock Split will be adjusted proportionally.No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split, and stockholders will receive a cash payment in lieu of any fractional shares.Stockholders holding their shares electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares through a bank, broker, or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to brokers' particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.Additional information regarding the Reverse Stock Split is available in Marqeta's definitive proxy statement originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2026.About Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience-and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta's platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $400 billion in annual payments volume in 2025. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Marqeta's expectations regarding the timing and implementation of the Reverse Stock Split and the commencement of trading of Marqeta's post-split Common Stock. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that our reverse stock split may fail to achieve any anticipated benefits; and those risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta's periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta's website at http://investors.marqeta.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.ContactsInvestorsSarah Barkemair@marqeta.comMediaJessica Millerpress@marqeta.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629916257/en/