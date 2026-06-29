MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Delivers MOVIA Sensors to Leading Artificial Intelligence Company and Hyperscaler for Evaluation Across Robotics and Advanced AI Applications

Deployment highlights growing demand for real-world perception technologies as artificial intelligence expands into robotics, automation, and autonomous systems

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, automotive, security and defense applications, today announced deliveries of its MOVIA lidar sensors to a leading artificial intelligence company and hyperscaler as part of ongoing evaluation activities focused on robotics, autonomous systems, and next-generation AI applications.

The shipments represent another milestone in MicroVision's strategy to expand the adoption of its perception technologies into rapidly growing markets where artificial intelligence systems require accurate, real-time understanding of the physical world.

The customer is a global leader in artificial intelligence and large-scale computing infrastructure, with significant investments in robotics, intelligent automation, machine perception, and AI-powered systems designed to operate safely and effectively in complex real-world environments.

"Our engagement with some of the world's most innovative AI and technology companies continues to validate the critical role perception will play in the next generation of intelligent systems," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "As artificial intelligence moves beyond the screen and into robotics, automation, and physical-world applications, the ability to accurately perceive and understand the surrounding environment becomes essential. We believe MicroVision's sensing and perception technologies can help enable that future."

The MOVIA S sensors, both delivered units and backlog, will support customer evaluation efforts involving robotics, machine perception, environmental understanding, object detection, and spatial intelligence applications. MicroVision's MOVIA platform is designed to provide high-resolution, low-latency perception data in a compact and scalable form factor, making it well suited for deployment across a wide range of intelligent systems.

MicroVision believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and advanced sensing technologies is creating a significant new growth opportunity for lidar-based perception solutions. As organizations seek to deploy increasingly capable AI-powered systems in dynamic physical environments, reliable perception has become a foundational technology requirement.

"AI systems can only be as effective as their understanding of the world around them," added DeVos. "Whether the application is robotics, industrial automation, intelligent infrastructure, or autonomous mobility, perception serves as the bridge between intelligence and action. We are encouraged by the level of interest we are seeing from technology leaders exploring how advanced sensing can improve the performance, safety, and capabilities of their AI-driven platforms."

MicroVision continues to engage with customers and partners across robotics, industrial automation, security and defense, intelligent infrastructure, and automotive markets as demand for advanced perception technologies continues to expand.

About MOVIA

MOVIA is MicroVision's family of short-range lidar sensors designed to deliver high-resolution environmental perception for autonomous and intelligent systems. The platform combines advanced sensing capabilities with MicroVision's perception software expertise to enable object detection, classification, tracking, and situational awareness across a broad range of applications.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-delivers-moviatm-sensors-to-leading-artificial-intelligence-compa-1183315