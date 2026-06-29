FatPipe Networks: FatPipe, Inc. Continues Membership in Russell Microcap Index

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer and multiple patents holder in enterprise-class software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and single-stack cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it qualified to continue as a member of the Russell Microcap Index following the June 2026 Russell indexes semi-annual reconstitution, effective when the U.S. market opens on June 29.

The June reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

FatPipe was first added to the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell 3000E Index in June 2025.

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe, Inc. comments:

"We are proud to continue our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell 3000E Index for the second consecutive year. Since our initial addition in June 2025, FatPipe has delivered significant growth, including 90% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth and 18% full-year revenue growth in fiscal 2026, while expanding our channel through strategic partnerships such as TD SYNNEX. As we continue to scale our platform and bring next-generation SD-WAN, SASE, and cybersecurity solutions to enterprises modernizing their network infrastructure, our continued Russell index membership reflects the momentum we are building. We remain focused on driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About FatPipe Inc.

FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs, and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced Total Security 360, a single-stack cybersecurity and network security solution providing control over data within company and sovereign boundaries. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Contacts:

Vikrant Ragula

Director of Investor Relations

FatPipe Networks

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com SOURCE: FatPipe Networks FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc.-continues-membership-in-russell-microcapr-index-1180776