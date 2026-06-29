BRAHMA AI, Hakuhodo Technologies Partner to Scale High-Fidelity Digital Humans Across Japan and APAC

LONDON and TOKYO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAHMA AI and Hakuhodo Technologies today announced a strategic partnership to develop, commercialize, and deploy high-fidelity digital humans at enterprise scale across Japan and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Formalized under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the partnership establishes a joint framework to combine BRAHMA AI's advanced AI-driven digital human technology with Hakuhodo DY Group's deep creative expertise, client network, and market leadership in Japan and APAC.

Strategic Collaboration

The partnership will focus on:

Developing and deploying advanced AI-powered digital human technologies (including Interactive models)

Delivering AI products, and services tailored to the Japanese market

Commercializing lifelike digital humans called ATMANs for enterprise clients

Creating new storytelling formats, branded content, and immersive customer experiences

Integrating digital humans, ATMANs, into Hakuhodo DY Group-led campaigns and platforms

Expanding applications across industries and intellectual property (IP) owners in Japan and APAC

Core creative and technical teams from both organizations will work in close collaboration to drive concept development and deliver high-quality, culturally nuanced content.

A Proven Foundation

This partnership builds on a successful prior collaboration, most notably the debut of the digital likeness of Hibari Misora, created using proprietary AI models, ATMANs, trained on historical footage and audio.

The digital performer was featured in a BS Nippon TV special program "Hibari Misora brought back in the Reiwa Era" (broadcast January 7-8, 2026), appearing alongside contemporary artists. The project demonstrated both the creative and commercial potential of high-fidelity digital humans, ATMANs in modern media.

Strategic Objectives

Through this partnership, the Parties aim to:

Accelerate enterprise adoption of digital human technologies

Establish a new category of AI-driven communication through digital humans, ATMANs.

Deliver culturally adaptive, high-fidelity digital humans, ATMANs, tailored to regional markets

Unlock scalable commercial opportunities across media, entertainment, retail, and communications

Roles and Contributions

BRAHMA AI

Provides core AI technology and digital human, ATMAN, systems

Leads innovation in high-fidelity digital human, ATMAN, development

Supports enterprise deployment and scaling

Hakuhodo Technologies

Lead client integration, creative direction, and market deployment

Provide access to enterprise clients across Japan and APAC

Contribute creative strategy, production capabilities, and localization expertise

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the partnership will expand joint initiatives across Japan and the broader APAC region, focusing on:

New visual formats and creative applications

Deeper integration into enterprise workflows in order to implement digital humans, ATMANs

Co-development and co-commercialization opportunities

Scalable, content-driven business models leveraging digital humans, ATMANs

Executive Commentary

Prabhu Narasimhan, CEO, BRAHMA AI:

"Digital humans, ATMANs represent a fundamental shift in how brands and audiences connect. Our partnership with Hakuhodo enables us to deliver culturally nuanced, high-fidelity digital humans, ATMANs, at enterprise scale across APAC."

Jo Plaete, CTO, BRAHMA AI:

"By combining Hakuhodo DY Group's creative heritage with BRAHMA AI's technological innovation, we are establishing a new category of communication. This partnership empowers brands to explore entirely new methods of expression through digital humans."

Ken Matsuzaki, Creative Technologist, Hakuhodo Technologies:

"BRAHMA AI's exceptional digital human technology has played a pivotal role in advancing our creative initiatives. By integrating this innovation with our expertise, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration and delivering greater value to clients across Japan and APAC."

About BRAHMA AI

BRAHMA AI is an enterprise AI content platform enabling organisations to create, manage and distribute AI-driven media through BRAHMA AI Studio and BRAHMA AI Core, guided by its Mind² foundation and delivering industry-leading fidelity, trust and governance. BRAHMA AI is founded on technology which has won eight Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, including for Interstellar, Tenet and Dune Parts One and Two. Its goal is to bring Hollywood-grade AI content to enterprise, setting the standard for quality, fidelity and trust.

Visit: www.brahma.io

About Hakuhodo Technologies Inc.

A technology strategy company that plans and develops various technology strategies, including full-funnel marketing, the consumer interface market, media, and creative domains. Established in April 2022 for the purpose of consolidating the development structure of the Hakuhodo DY Group, and strengthening and evolving that structure.

Visit: https://www.hakuhodo-technologies.co.jp

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