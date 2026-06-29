BH Macro Limited - Launch of new private fund managed by Brevan Howard

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Launch of new private fund managed by Brevan Howard

Further to its announcement on 26 January 2026, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that it has been informed by the Company's manager, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP (the "Manager"), that the new private fund established by the Manager to invest and trade in the Company and other funds and strategies managed by the Manager (the "Fund"), has been launched and is able to make investments from 1 July 2026.

In addition to the Company's shares (the "Shares"), the Fund will, amongst other things, invest directly in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund") in which the Company invests all of its assets (net of expenses and short-term working capital). The Fund will have the ability to trade in Shares of either currency class through on-market purchases and sales.

After an initial period during which the intention is that the Fund will deploy new capital, further acquisitions of Shares by the Fund may be funded by redemptions of its direct investments in the Master Fund. The proceeds of any Shares sold by the Fund from time to time may be invested directly in the Master Fund and/or other strategies and funds managed by the Manager.

The Company will make further announcements regarding the Fund's holding of Shares from time to time in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

Rupert Budge

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001