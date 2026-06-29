Acuity RM Group Plc - Final Results 2025 Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

29 June 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

Final Results 2025 Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Acuity RM Group Plc (ACRM.L) is pleased to announce that David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, and Duncan Harper, Finance Director, will provide a live presentation relating to the final results for the year ended 31 December 2025 via Investor Meet Company on Thursday 2 July 2026 at 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Wednesday 1 July 2026 at 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Acuity RM Group Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Acuity RM Group Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.