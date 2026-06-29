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WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 15:25
0,007 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0070,01119:00
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Acuity RM Group Plc - Final Results 2025 Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Acuity RM Group Plc - Final Results 2025 Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

29 June 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

Final Results 2025 Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Acuity RM Group Plc (ACRM.L) is pleased to announce that David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, and Duncan Harper, Finance Director, will provide a live presentation relating to the final results for the year ended 31 December 2025 via Investor Meet Company on Thursday 2 July 2026 at 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Wednesday 1 July 2026 at 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Acuity RM Group Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Acuity RM Group Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive

Duncan Harper, Finance Director

020 3582 0566

www.acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Mike Coe / James Bavister

020 3829 5000

www.zeuscapital.co.uk

AlbR Capital (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

www.albrcapital.com

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080

www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.