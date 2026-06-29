The Voice of the Martyrs: Defiant, Joyful Faith: VOM Highlights Ancient Martyr Perpetua for 2026 Day of the Christian Martyr

BARTLESVILLE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Christians around the world will observe Day of the Christian Martyr on June 29, 2026, a date which, according to church tradition, marks the date the Apostle Paul was beheaded outside Rome. In advance of this global day of remembrance, The Voice of the Martyrs has released strategic prayer resources and a new video highlighting the historic, faithful witness of Perpetua, a young mother who willingly gave her life for Christ in ancient Carthage.

"This year, VOM is looking to the early church to honor the joyful, sacrificial legacy of Perpetua. Her story, the focus of the 2026 Day of the Christian Martyr video, has inspired generations of believers and remains relevant today as Christians around the world navigate faith under pressure and seek to remain faithful witnesses," said Todd Nettleton, VOM vice president and spokesperson. "One of the amazing things about Perpetua's story is that we have it, preserved through history, in her own words."

In A.D. 203, Carthage was a Roman outpost in what is now the North African country of Tunisia. Perpetua, a 22-year-old noblewoman with a nursing infant, was part of a small fellowship of Christians. Because she refused to worship Rome's false gods or offer a sacrifice to the emperor, officials labeled her and fellow believers as threats to civil order, arrested them and threw them in jail.

While imprisoned, Perpetua kept a journal. She recounted her father's desperate pleas for her to deny Christ so she could raise her baby along with her excitement at what heaven might be like and encouragement to fellow Christians to not fear death. At her hearing, her father suddenly appeared, holding her young son, crying, "Have pity on your babe!" The official urged her to recant her faith to save her own life, asking, "Are you a Christian?" Perpetua courageously replied, "I am a Christian."

On March 7, A.D. 203, several Christians were led into Carthage's coliseum in front of a bloodthirsty crowd. Perpetua strode into the arena with her servant, Felicitas, who had just given birth to her own child hours earlier.

The two women were first attacked by a rabid heifer. After being thrown to the ground, Perpetua calmly adjusted her tunic to protect her modesty and requested a pin to fix her disheveled hair. In Roman culture, loose, hanging hair was a sign of grief and loss; Perpetua wanted to make it clear that she was not mourning, but joyfully preparing to meet her Creator. After enduring further brutality, Perpetua ultimately took a trembling young gladiator's hand and guided his sword to her throat.

Perpetua's martyrdom inspired the church in Carthage to thrive and follow Christ at any cost.

As conversations about religious freedom continue around the world, Day of the Christian Martyr provides an opportunity for Christians to remember those who have remained faithful despite opposition and persecution, willingly giving their lives rather than bowing to earthly pressure.

VOM has developed a free Digital Resource Kit to help churches, small groups, classes and families participate in Day of the Christian Martyr.

Available in both English and Spanish, the free Digital Resource Kit includes:

Day of the Christian Martyr video about Perpetua

Questions for Reflection

Bulletin Inserts

Social Media Graphics

Sermon Outline

Conversation Guide: Talking with Children About Persecuted Christians

The free resources can be downloaded directly at persecution.com/martyr.

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit https://www.persecution.com.

Contact: press@vom.org

SOURCE: The Voice of the Martyrs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/defiant-joyful-faith-vom-highlights-ancient-martyr-perpetua-for-2026-day-of-th-1183130