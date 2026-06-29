London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General and Special Meeting ("Meeting") were duly passed by the requisite majorities on a poll.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the Meeting was 485,619,091 shares. A total of 182,482,142 shares were voted, representing 37.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services plc. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Meeting, (also available on the Company's website here and on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out below:

RESOLUTION NUMBER VOTES FOR[1] % VOTES CAST VOTES AGAINST % VOTES CAST VOTES WITHHELD[2] Ordinary Resolution 1: Receive the 2025 Annual Accounts 182,472,130 100.00 5,300 0.003 4,712 Ordinary Resolution 2: Receive the UK 2025 Accounts 182,469,130 100.00 5,300 0.003 7,712 Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of Donald (Bruce) McLeod 182,474,237 100.00 6,500 0.004 1,405 Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of Gilbert Clark 182,473,225 100.00 7,500 0.004 1,417 Ordinary Resolution 5: Re-election of Susanne Sesselmann 162,312,300 95.02 8,499,271 4.976 11,670,571 Ordinary Resolution 6: Re-election of Douglas Ford 179,372,248 99.99 12,314 0.007 3,097,580 Ordinary Resolution 7: Re-election of Neil Gregson 179,375,996 100.00 8,566 0.005 3,097,580 Ordinary Resolution 8: Election of Carlos Vilhena 182,474,225 100.00 6,500 0.004 1,417 Ordinary Resolution 9: Election of Felipe Holzhacker Alves 182,473,086 100.00 7,639 0.004 1,417 Ordinary Resolution 10: Appointment of Deloitte LLP in the UK (auditor) 182,471,340 100.00 4,540 0.002 6,262 Ordinary Resolution 11: Appointment of Deloitte LLP in Canada (auditor) 182,471,340 100.00 4,540 0.002 6,262 Ordinary Resolution 12: Authorise the Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration 182,471,826 100.00 7,954 0.004 2,362 Ordinary Resolution 13: Authority to allot and issue shares 182,436,743 99.99 18,299 0.010 27,100 Special Resolution 14: Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority) 182,464,381 99.99 13,088 0.007 4,673 Special Resolution 15: Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (additional authority) 182,460,641 99.99 15,828 0.009 5,673 Special Resolution 16: Market purchase of ordinary shares 182,470,757 99.99 10,592 0.006 793

Appointment of Auditor

Following the passing of Resolutions 10 and 11, the Company confirms the appointment of Deloitte LLP in both the UK and Canada to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general and special meeting. PFK Littlejohn LLP has confirmed that it has not deposited a statement under section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. KPMG LLP has confirmed that here were no "reportable events" within the meaning of NI 51-102, nor were there any modified opinions expressed in KPMG's audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

A copy of the results of the Meeting, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the Meeting, have been submitted to the Financial Services Authority's National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6 R(2) and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

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Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the Meeting discretion.

[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" the resolution.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303300

Source: Meridian Mining Plc