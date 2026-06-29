Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its non-brokered private placement, strengthening the Company's financial position and supporting its strategic growth initiatives.

The private placement resulted in the issuance of an aggregate of 11,105,079 Units (the "Units") for total gross proceeds of $832,880.93. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the final tranche.

The successful completion of the financing provides the Company with additional capital to support its strategic priorities, including advancing its utility-scale solar initiatives, supporting continued franchise network growth, strengthening its balance sheet, and pursuing opportunities to create long-term shareholder value.

With the financing now complete, Stardust remains focused on executing its growth strategy through franchise expansion, commercial solar development, utility-scale project advancement, and the pursuit of sustainable profitability.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws), including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, the anticipated use of net proceeds of the Private Placement, and the Company's ability to advance its utility-scale energy project in Zambia. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.