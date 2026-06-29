Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Driscoll, Paul Saxton and Ryan Weymark to its Board of Directors following the election of all seven directors at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2026. Current directors Alex Morrison (Chair), Robert McLeod, Andree St-Germain and Jose Nestor Marun were also elected at the meeting.

The newly elected directors bring extensive operational, development and planning experience in mining and will support the Company's strategic growth initiatives and long-term vision of developing and operating the Premier Gold Project and the Red Mountain Deposit.

"To align with our vision for a restart of the Premier Gold Project and development of the Red Mountain Deposit, we are pleased to have three accomplished mining engineers with proven mine development experience join our Board of Directors," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "I would like to thank outgoing directors Stephen Altman and Indi Gopinathan for their years of dedicated service. During a particularly challenging period for the Company they played an important role in helping guide the Company through a complex financial restructuring and strategic transition. Their experience, judgment and commitment were invaluable and we wish them well in their future endeavours."

Joe Driscoll, Director

Joe Driscoll is a mining executive with more than 38-years of progressive leadership experience across the global mining industry. He has held senior operational and executive roles spanning mining project startup, sustained operations, development, and mine closure for leading companies including Barrick and Newmont. His technical expertise includes both underground and surface mine operations.

Most recently, Joe served as Senior Vice President and Mining Sector Leader for AECOM where he led global mining consulting services with a focus on ESG compliance, underground mine infrastructure, and integrated design-build project delivery. Prior to AECOM, he was Vice President, Mining at Golder and Associates supporting major mining clients in underground mine feasibility studies and project execution.

Joe holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Montana Technological University. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) and has served on multiple industry and academic boards including Gold Resources Corporation, SME, Montana Tech, Colorado School of Mines Advisory Board, and the National Mining Hall of Fame.

Paul Saxton, Director

Paul Saxton grew up in Cobalt, a mining town in Northern Ontario and started his career working in the local silver mines when he was 17. Since that time, he has grown his experience through many roles and tasks in the mining industry, in exploration, open pit and underground mines. Paul has worked in gold/silver operations, coal mines, potash producers, and lead and zinc producers at various international mining operations in Zimbabwe, South America, Australia, Mexico, Thailand, China, United States and Canada while working with Cominco (now Teck Corp.), Mascot Gold Mines, International Corona Corp., Viceroy Resource Corp. and Golden Band Resources Inc. As a professional engineer, Paul has served as a chief mining executive and a director with a number of private and public companies, some of which he founded.

Paul has been involved in and managed feasibility studies and the building and operating of six different mining operations from the Yukon Territory to the Provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and the States of Nevada and California. In addition, he has successfully raised many tens of millions of dollars for mine start-ups and exploration projects. He has effectively dealt with government agencies and permitting situations in all of his endeavours.

Paul graduated from Queens's University with a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Mining Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario. He has been a member of the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and was awarded the designation of a Fellow of the Engineers of Canada (FEC). He has acted for the Engineers of BC as a reviewer of applicants to the profession and a volunteer for other causes.

Ryan Weymark, EVP and Director

Ryan Weymark is a mining executive and Professional Engineer with over 15 years of experience spanning project development, technical advisory, permitting, M&A, and operations across the mining sector. He is the President and Co-Founder of Fuse Advisors Inc., a growing consultancy of 50+ professionals that was recently acquired by SLR Consulting. He is also EVP and Director of Cambria Gold Mines and Director of Selkirk Copper Mines. Ryan is a Partner of the Fiore Group, contributing to the creation and advancement of new mining ventures and is the EVP and Director of Cambria Gold Mines and Director of Selkirk Copper Mines and an advisor to West Red Lake Gold Mines, Nations Royalty, Seva Mining and Crossroads Gold.

Ryan is the former Vice President, Technical Evaluations and consultant to NexGen Energy, where he led strategic technical initiatives for the Rook I Project. Prior to NexGen, Ryan was an executive for several junior mining developers in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Prior to that, Ryan held technical and management roles with Teck Resources, Ledcor and SNC-Lavalin working in operations, engineering and construction projects. Ryan holds a B.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a licensed Professional Engineer (P.Eng.).

Matters at the Annual General and Special Meeting

In addition to the election of Alex Morrison (Chair), Robert McLeod, Andree St-Germain, Jose Nestor Marun, Joe Driscoll, Paul Saxton and Ryan Weymark to the Board of directors the Company reports all matters at the Annual General and Special Meeting were approved, including:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at seven;

Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration;

Approval of a 10% rolling option plan (the "New Option Plan") and a 10% fixed restricted share unit and deferred share unit compensation plan (the "New RSU/DSU Plan");

Approval of the migration of outstanding stock options and RSUs/DSUs to the New Option Plan and New RSU/DSU Plan; and

Acceptance, on an advisory basis, the philosophy and design of the Company's executive compensation.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including the timing, positioning and completion of the development and construction on the Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Deposit; the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.