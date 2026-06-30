FPT announced today that it has achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP PartnerEdge program, recognizing the company's proven customer success, differentiated SAP offerings, and ongoing commitment to SAP certifications. The recognition reflects FPT's growing presence in Europe for SAP technology ecosystems and its experience supporting leading enterprises, including E.ON, RWE, and IONITY, across SAP transformation, application management, and integration initiatives.

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Through its SAP practice in Europe, FPT provides organizations with comprehensive SAP capabilities designed to support business transformation and maximize the value of their SAP investments, including:

End-to-end SAP services spanning consulting, implementation, integration, migration, optimization, application management, and managed services.

SAP software licensing and lifecycle support, enabling customers to streamline procurement, deployment, innovation, and ongoing operations through a unified service model.

Accelerated transformation powered by SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), proven delivery methodologies, and industry-specific accelerators.

AI- and data-driven innovation leveraging SAP Business AI and SAP Business Data Cloud capabilities to enhance decision-making and business performance.

Flexible and scalable delivery through a global best-shore model that combines onshore, nearshore, and offshore expertise.

Access to more than 1,600 SAP-certified consultants and specialists across SAP S/4HANA, SAP BTP, cloud transformation, and application management services.

Ngo Minh Tri, FPT Software Vice President and Director of Enterprise Business Services Unit, FPT Corporation, stated: "Enterprise transformation today is not only about implementing new technologies but about creating the agility to adapt and grow in a rapidly changing environment. Achieving SAP Silver Partner status in the PartnerEdge program for the European market marks an important milestone in our growing collaboration with SAP, reinforcing our commitment to helping organizations become more intelligent, data-driven, and ready to capture new opportunities in the AI era."

Building on more than two decades of collaboration, FPT has continuously expanded its SAP partnership to support enterprise transformation worldwide. Since becoming an SAP partner in 2003, FPT has delivered digital transformation initiatives across manufacturing, BFSI, energy, utilities, and automotive. In 2023, FPT joined the SAP Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative, established by SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) to expand the capabilities and reach of strategic partners across the region. In 2025, FPT received the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Regional Strategic Services Partner and launched FPT BTP Park in Japan, an initiative designed to accelerate the adoption and growth of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). Today, FPT participates in the SAP PartnerEdge program across Southeast Asia, Japan, China, and Europe, supporting customers throughout their SAP transformation journeys.

As part of SAP's global partner ecosystem, FPT participates in the SAP PartnerEdge program, which enables partners to expand their capabilities and deliver greater value to customers through SAP technologies and solutions. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

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Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com