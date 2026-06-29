Electrolux AB: Electrolux Group submits claims related to refund of IEEPA tariffs of approx. USD 88 million

The IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariff program was introduced in February 2025 and expanded through April 2025. Following the U.S Supreme Court's ruling in February 2026 that IEEPA does not grant authority to impose tariffs, the Court of International Trade ordered refunds for importers. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has since implemented a refund process, administered through a dedicated system. Phase 1 opened for refund claims on April 20, 2026. Phase 2, which covers the majority of entries relevant to Electrolux Group, opened on June 29, 2026.

Electrolux Group has today submitted refund claims related to Phase 2. As a consequence, a positive non-recurring item (NRI) of approximately USD 61 million, related to 2025, will be recognized in operating income in Region North America in the second quarter of 2026. Also, an amount of approximately USD 27 million related to the first quarter 2026, will be recognized as part of cost of goods sold (COGS) in Region North America in the second quarter 2026.

The interim report for the second quarter 2026 will be published on July 29, 2026, at approximately 07.00 CEST.

Supplement to the rights issue prospectus

As a consequence of this announcement, Electrolux Group will prepare and publish a supplement to the rights issue prospectus that was published on May 28, 2026. The prospectus supplement will be published as soon as it has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen).

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 29-06-2026 20:00 CET.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, ann-sofi.jonsson@electrolux.com, +46 73 025 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, maria.akerhielm@electrolux.com, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, henry.sjolin@electrolux.com, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets. In 2025 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 131 billion and employed 39,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.