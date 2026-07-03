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WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
03.07.26 | 08:08
2,562 Euro
+0,16 % +0,004
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ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5672,58508:53
2,5622,58108:54
PR Newswire
03.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Invitation to presentation of Electrolux Group Q2 report

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th of July, 2026, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the second quarter of 2026, at approx. 07.00 CEST.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856
Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q2-report,c4370378

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4370378/4178301.pdf

Invitation Q2 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q2-report-302817476.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.