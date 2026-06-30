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WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 17:41
2,759 Euro
+0,84 % +0,023
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2,7632,78418:28
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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Electrolux Group: Change in the number of shares and votes in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux has, as previously announced, carried out a rights issue of shares of Class A and Class?B, which has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in AB Electrolux. Through the rights issue, the final outcome of which was announced by press release on June 22, 2026, the number of shares has increased by 540,992,636, of which 16,383,608 Class A shares and 524,609,028 Class B shares and the number of votes has increased by 68,844,510.8.

In addition, during June 2026, at the request of shareholder in accordance with the conversion clause in the Articles of Association, conversion of 797,821 Class A shares into the same number of Class B shares has been carried out. Through the conversion, the number of votes has decreased by 718,038.9.

As of June 30, 2026, there are in total 824,070,029 shares in AB Electrolux, of which 23,777,591 Class?A shares, corresponding to 23,777,591 votes, and 800,292,438 Class B shares, corresponding to 80,029,243.8 votes, corresponding to 103,806,834.8 votes in total.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-06-2026 17:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-ab-electrolux,c4368512

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4368512/4174249.pdf

Press release 2026-06-30 - Change in number of shares and votes (ENG) Final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-ab-electrolux-302814793.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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