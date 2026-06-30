TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Notice of Final Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Notice of Final Results and Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (" TFIF", or the " Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company targeting higher yielding, less liquid asset-backed securities, will announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 March 2026, on Wednesday 15 th July 2026.

Retail investor presentation

The Company will host a live presentation relating to the results via Investor Meet Company on the 15 th July 2026 at 1500 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 0900 BST on Tuesday 14 th July, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7547 0541

Hugh Jonathan

JPES Partners+44 (0)20 7520 7620

Charlotte Walsh

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0) 1481 745011

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of asset-backed securities.

Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.