With U.S. utility companies set to invest an estimated USD $1.4 trillion over the next five years 1 to strengthen the nation's power grid, Zefiro is capitalizing on the need for oil/gas wells to be plugged on sites where energy infrastructure facilities are being built.

This demand for additional power capacity is largely driven by AI data centers, which by the year 2030 could be responsible for up to 9% of all U.S. energy usage 1 .

As a result of recent additions to Zefiro's equipment fleet and crew size, the Company is strategically positioned to align with these unique plug-and-abandonment opportunities as continued investments are being made into America's energy infrastructure.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce its strategic focus on energy infrastructure projects which have driven additional revenue and overall business growth in the private sector. This is taking place alongside Zefiro's core operations performing plug-and-abandonment work for exploration/production ("E&P") corporate clients, in addition to government agencies in multiple U.S. states.

The ongoing proliferation of data centers throughout the Americas has prompted several new energy infrastructure projects that are purpose-built for supplying electricity to these facilities. Given the hazard posed by unplugged oil/gas wells that can be discovered during any phase of planning or construction, Zefiro's ability to plug such wells on a rapid timeline has been invaluable for the advancement of multiple energy infrastructure projects.

During the past year, Zefiro has completed two well-plugging contracts for energy infrastructure projects in the states of Pennsylvania and Louisiana. The Pennsylvania facility is being built to house multiple hyperscale data centers powered by natural gas.

Overview of Zefiro's Recent Projects for Energy Infrastructure Sites

Indiana County, Pennsylvania (Late 2025): Approximately 50 miles east of Pittsburgh, this three-month project played a key role in the conversion of a coal power plant into a cleaner, natural gas-fired power plant. After nine conventional gas wells were discovered on the power plant site, the redevelopment project was stalled until Zefiro could plug all of the wells that were discovered. The project successfully resumed, with its first deliveries of power currently set to take place in 2028.

For more details about this project, please refer to Zefiro's December 18, 2025 press release.

Lake Charles, Louisiana (Early 2026): This USD $5 million project was completed three weeks ahead of schedule, consisting of nine wells that had previously been plugged but needed remediation work to allow for development of a private energy infrastructure facility that is set to begin operating in 2029. In addition to being Zefiro's first-ever project in Louisiana, it also marked one of the Company's first "off-season" projects during the winter months as part of Zefiro's broader strategy to maximize year-round utilization of its fleet and crews.

For more details about this project, please refer to Zefiro's January 14, 2026 press release.

Zefiro's Equipment Setup is Pictured Above for One of the Wells that was Plugged in Louisiana in Early 2026

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Recent Changes to the U.S. Energy Regulatory Landscape for Data Centers

Earlier this month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") ordered all six major regional grid operators in the United States to either justify or revise their large-load tariffs within 60 days of June 18, 2026. This order was issued to ensure that large energy users such as data centers can integrate onto the electric grid while keeping the interests of ratepayers protected, and safeguarding grid stability as demand from large loads accelerates nationwide.

Management Commentary

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "As the development of AI data centers continues to ramp up, so does the growth of America's energy infrastructure to keep pace with demand for power. Zefiro is proud to be directly supporting these efforts by plugging wells and cleaning up environmental hazards that are encumbering sites where infrastructure facilities are to be built as part of this wide-scale transformation. As a service provider to the companies carrying out these multi-billion dollar projects, we at Zefiro are keen to continue leveraging this market position while fully utilizing our newly expanded equipment roster to make a positive impact and deliver results for our shareholders."

Zefiro Senior Vice President of Corporate Development Luke Plants added, "While the role of companies such as Zefiro might not be obvious in the context of building a global network of data centers, this portfolio of recent infrastructure projects demonstrates that Zefiro is a strategic key player in bringing these developments to fruition. Among Zefiro's management team, we have observed an increased level of interest in all stakeholders involved in the formation and operation of data centers. Whether it's the microchip engineering firms, the software developers, the semiconductor manufacturers, or the energy utilities delivering power to keep these places running, there are many opportunities as the era of advanced artificial intelligence continues to emerge. Management expects these projects to be an important part of Zefiro's long-term growth strategy, and I am delighted to be guiding the Company's efforts in navigating this exciting landscape."

Sources

1 - CBS News 24/7 Segment from April 15, 2026 (Video) Citing an April 2026 Report Published by PowerLines, a Nonpartisan Consumer Education Nonprofit Organization (Report)

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a North American environmental services company focused on strategically addressing asset retirement obligations and reducing methane emissions. With fully integrated operations, Zefiro quantifies emissions from oil/gas operations, provides turnkey decommissioning services, and generates carbon offsets. Zefiro's suite of solutions takes a holistic approach to generating cost-effective and stable energy, while eliminating negative environmental impacts.

For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Notice Regarding References to Zefiro Entities

In this press release, the standalone name/term "Zefiro" collectively refers to both (i) Zefiro Methane Corp. (incorporated in the province of British Columbia, Canada) and (ii) Subsidiaries of Zefiro Methane Corp. unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context. Likewise, first-person linguistic mechanisms such as "We", "Our", and "Us" also collectively refer to Zefiro Methane Corp. and its subsidiaries unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context.

For instances in which a precise entity must be identified, the exact legal name of the entity in question will generally be stated (e.g., "Zefiro Methane Corp." would refer to this entity only and not any of its subsidiaries).

This convention is used only for convenience to facilitate simple and plain-language disclosures to investors, and a comprehensive overview of Zefiro Methane Corp.'s subsidiaries that are collectively referred to with the "Zefiro" name/term can be found in the Company's most recent MD&A, which can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Future performance of energy infrastructure and data center projects in the United States; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303404

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.