Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) (the "Company"), operator of the UberDoc direct-pay healthcare marketplace ("UberDoc"), today announced that it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Emphera Health Holdings, Inc. dba Emphera Health ("Emphera Health"), a network that connects self-funded employers to outpatient surgical care, for an initial three year term, effective July 1, 2026. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company is entitled to certain profit sharing mechanisms. Under the agreement, UberDoc will provide the physician consultation and appointment technology that connects patients to surgical care, while Emphera Health manages the outpatient clinical and surgical services.

The partnership puts UberDoc at the front of the surgical pathway. A patient connects to a specialist through UberDoc for a consultation and scheduling and proceeds to outpatient clinical and/or surgery through Emphera Health's network. The arrangement pairs transparent, direct-pay physician access with defined outpatient services for employer populations - eliminating prior authorizations, claims submissions, and complex billing arrangements for both patients and employers.

The partnership is expected to add approximately 2,000 specialists to the UberDoc network, expanding the Company's physician base from 5,000 to more than 7,000 specialists. UberDoc's consultation and booking technology will be made available to employees covered under employer programs supported by Emphera Health.

The collaboration positions both Emphera Health and UberDoc to expand access to the growing self-insured employer market, where organizations are increasingly seeking direct-pay healthcare solutions that improve quality while reducing costs. By combining Emphera Health's employer and benefits relationships with UberDoc's nationwide network of specialists, the companies are creating a scalable pathway for employers to offer transparent, affordable care that aligns with value-based care initiatives and delivers measurable savings for employers and their members. Emphera Health has contracts that service a total addressable population of more than 40 million people.

"The surgical decision is where cost and access are truly determined, and it starts with the consult," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a practicing vascular surgeon. "UberDoc was built to be the tip of the spear for direct-pay specialty care. By connecting patients directly with trusted specialists through transparent pricing, we are redefining how care begins. Partnering with Emphera Health allows us to place a transparent physician consultation at the start of pathway for all outpatient services for large employer populations while bringing an outstanding group of specialists onto our growing network."

"Employers are increasingly looking for healthcare solutions that improve outcomes, lower costs, and provide greater transparency throughout the care journey, particularly when surgery is being considered," said Israel Angeles, CEO of Emphera Health. "UberDoc's direct-pay consult model creates an ideal front door to outpatient services giving employees timely access to the right specialist with transparent pricing before important treatment decisions are made. Together, we're helping employers deliver a smarter, more efficient pathway to specialty care."

About Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (formerly UBERDOC Health Technologies Corp.)

The Company operates UberDoc, a direct-pay healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with board-certified specialists at transparent, upfront prices, with no referral requirements, no insurance barriers, and no surprise bills. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across 55-plus specialties in all 50 states, the platform gives patients faster access to care while enabling physicians to expand patient access and grow their practices. The Company was founded by Dr. Paula M. Muto, MD, FACS. Learn more at apptlyhealthtech.com.

About Emphera Health Holdings, Inc.

Emphera Health is a modern healthcare platform that connects employers, patients, and care navigation companies to high-quality medical care through transparent pricing, concierge support, and a national network of surgical and specialty providers. Through its treatment access platform, Emphera Health coordinates referrals, scheduling, and patient support across a curated network of concierge physicians, specialists, and surgical centers - replacing traditional insurance complexity with a direct-pay healthcare ecosystem designed for better outcomes and predictable costs.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "may", "could", "should" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward looking statements or information may relate to. the Company's strategic partnership with Emphera Health and its anticipated benefits, including the ability to eliminate prior authorizations, claims submissions, and complex billing arrangements, the expected expansion of the Company's physician network and employer reach, UberDoc's ongoing ability to provide physician consultation and appointment technology, the Company's growth strategy, and commercial priorities. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the execution and terms of definitive agreements, the receipt of required approvals and consents, market conditions, business execution risks, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the partnership as described in this news release will be successful or that it will achieve the results currently contemplated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Apptly Health Technologies Corp.