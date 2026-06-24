Das Instrument OHB DE0005936124 OHB SE O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2026The instrument OHB DE0005936124 OHB SE O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2026The instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument 6V6 SE0025166416 SPOTR GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2026The instrument 6V6 SE0025166416 SPOTR GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument 4KL0 CA90356T1075 UBERDOC HEALTH T. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2026The instrument 4KL0 CA90356T1075 UBERDOC HEALTH T. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2026The instrument 1OQ1 US8629452017 STRIVE INC. PRF.A O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026Das Instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.06.2026The instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.06.2026