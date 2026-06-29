Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SPOTR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029278XXX Order book ID: 522520 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SPOTR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029278XXX Order book ID: 522521 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 30, 2026, the subscription rights in Spotr Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 09, 2026.With effect from June 30, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Spotr Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 29, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB