Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SPOTR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029278XXX Order Book: 522521 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Spotr Group AB, the last trading day in Spotr Group AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-07-29 to 2026-08-03.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB