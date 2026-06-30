Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that Renaissance Global has selected RESAAS to facilitate and manage referral business across its global network.

Renaissance Global operates a global network of experienced commercial brokers from the world's leading commercial institutions, led by executives from industry leading institutions, including:

Paul Danks, former Executive Managing Director at Newmark Knight Frank

Stephen Atherton, former Director of Colliers International Indonesia

Jerry Anderson, former President of Sperry Van Ness (SVN)

Fred Schmidt, former President of Coldwell Banker Commercial

RESAAS will provide the infrastructure for Renaissance Global members to unlock commercial-to-residential referrals, an often overlooked but highly valuable source of new business.

Commercial brokers regularly encounter business owners, executives, investors, tenants, and employees who have residential real estate needs. The real estate industry has lacked an efficient mechanism to capture, distribute, and track these opportunities across trusted referral partners.

"Renaissance Global was founded on the principle that meaningful collaboration creates more opportunities for our members and better outcomes for clients," said Scott Cook, CPM, Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Global. "Our professionals are constantly generating opportunities that extend beyond traditional commercial transactions. RESAAS provides us with a powerful platform to connect those opportunities with trusted referral partners globally, creating additional value for our members and their clients."

By leveraging RESAAS, Renaissance Global Network members will be able to seamlessly route referral opportunities to qualified residential RESAAS agents worldwide. This maintains visibility, accountability, and compliance throughout the referral process.

"Commercial and residential real estate have traditionally operated in separate ecosystems, despite sharing many of the same clients," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Every day, commercial brokers interact with individuals making significant personal and business decisions that frequently lead to residential transactions. Until now, there has been no scalable, industry-wide solution designed to convert these relationships into measurable referral revenue. RESAAS creates that connection."

Under the terms agreement, RESAAS receives compensation comprising of 1) setup and configuration fee, and 2) recurring monthly enterprise license fee.

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) is a technology company focused on modernizing collaboration, payments, and data exchange across the global real estate industry. The Company's enterprise platform connects real estate organizations, brokerages, agents, research teams, and institutional participants through technology solutions that facilitate trusted communication, the movement of funds, and the secure exchange of industry data. RESAAS serves global enterprise clients and is advancing payment infrastructure and commercial real estate data exchange capabilities designed to create long-term value for the real estate ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303384

Source: RESAAS Services Inc.