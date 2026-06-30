Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a progress update and preliminary observations from its ongoing drill program at the Alotta Project, located within Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt (Figure 1). Drilling operations are progressing ahead of schedule, with four drill holes completed to date. One drill hole remains in the Phase 1 program, which will be completed prior to a scheduled drilling break.

Highlights:

Two drill holes (totaling 1017 m) have been completed at the Commission Zone, which intersected encouraging indicators high-temperature porphyry alteration and mineralization. In hole ALT-26-018, quartz veining and stockwork with pyrite, pyrrhotite and lesser chalcopyrite and molybdenite were observed along with strong chlorite, magnetite and biotite alteration, which visually appear to increase with depth. Hole ALT-26-018 was terminated beyond its target depth in strong stockwork veining and chlorite, biotite and magnetite alteration due to drill hole limitations.

Drilling is currently underway at the Severance Zone , which is targeting a magnetic anomaly that coincides with a 550 by 450 m gold-copper-molybdenum soil anomaly, and a historical rock sample that returned 1.21 g/t gold and 0.35% copper.

One drill hole (totaling 397 m) has been completed at the Payoff Zone that was designed to test a magnetic anomaly to the west of the known area of mineralization. Porphyritic rocks and granodiorite were intersected which host narrow mineralized veinlets and sporadic narrow polymetallic veins with arsenopyrite and sphalerite, consistent with mineralization observed in previous drill holes at the Payoff Zone.

Approximately 1800 metres have been drilled across four drill holes, representing approximately 70% of the Phase 1 program.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "We are thrilled with exploration operations so far at Alotta, which is putting us ahead of schedule to finish our Phase 1 drilling program. At the Commission Zone, the presence of magnetite and biotite alteration and intense quartz stockwork veining at the bottom of hole ALT-26-018 suggests we have found the higher temperature parts of our system. In porphyry copper systems, potassic alteration with stockwork veining are hallmarks of ore-forming centres. The identification of veining and alteration is a major success and tells us we are drilling in the right direction."

Figure 1. Major deposits of the Dawson Range Gold Belt

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Figure 2. Alotta Project overview

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Figure 3. 3D model of magnetic inversion data showing target anomalies.

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Payoff Zone:

The Payoff Zone is a 500 by 300 m area of strongly anomalous rock and soil samples that is part of a larger 4.5 by 1.7 km long gold-copper-molybdenum±arsenic anomaly (Figure 2). Surface sampling has returned up to 8.73 g/t gold from rock samples and 1965 ppb gold from soil samples. The area coincides with an east-west elongated 1.5 km long chargeability and resistivity anomaly, and cluster of magnetic high features that are enveloped by magnetic lows.

Figure 4. Payoff Zone 3D magnetic anomaly

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The Company has tested one of the two outlined objectives for 2026 at the Payoff Zone during the Phase 1 program:

Hole ALT-26-016 was designed to test a 3D magnetic anomaly to the west of previous drilling at the Payoff Zone. This hole has been completed, and preliminary observations show porphyritic rocks at the top of the hole before transitioning into variably altered and mineralized granodiorite. Notably, semi-massive arsenopyrite found in quartz veins and as disseminations were noted in the top 80 metres, in addition to common stringers and veinlets hosting pyrite. Samples from this hole have been shipped for analysis, and results are pending.





Photo 1: ALT-26-016, 45 m. Banded quartz-carbonate veins hosting pyrite, sphalerite and arsenopyrite within altered porphyry.

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Photo 2: ALT-26-016, 46 m. Quartz and carbonate veins hosting semi-massive pyrite and arsenopyrite within altered porphyry.

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Photo 3: ALT-26-016, 78 m. Chlorite altered porphyry hosting patchy semi-massive arsenopyrite and pyrite.

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Pending: Step out drilling to expand the mineralized footprint of the Payoff Zone to the south and north of existing drilling. To date, drilling has identified widespread gold mineralization across ~500 by 150 m area, (Table 1) which remains open along strike and to the north and south.

Table 1: Diamond Drilling Highlights - Payoff Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Payoff Zone ALT-23-001 News release dated February 29, 2024

7.35 219 211.65 0.47 0.68 0.019 0.005 And including 97.55 120 22.45 1.09 1.58 0.023 0.004 ALT-23-002 News release dated February 29, 2024

62.86 162 99.14 0.32 0.70 0.015 0.0025 ALT-25-008 News release dated August 7, 2025

118.79 264 145.21 0.39** 0.667 0.017 0.0004 Including 229.51 250.00 20.49 0.81** 0.31 0.02 0.0004 including 242.25 242.95 0.70 13.54** 1.75 0.016 0.0012 ALT-25-009 News release dated August 7, 2025

149.13 234.40 85.27 0.37 0.56 0.015 0.0003 including 149.13 202.35 53.22 0.48 0.55 0.016 0.0003 ALT-25-012 News release dated December 16, 2025

223 301 78.00 0.81** 1.44 0.021 0.0003 including 256.23 301 44.77 1.31** 2.22 0.024 0.0004 including 286 289.15 3.15 15.25** 17.31 0.129 0.0012

*All intervals are core lengths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

**Grade cap of 30 g/t Au applied to samples within composite interval.

Commission Zone:

The Commission Zone is an 800 by 600 m area defined by a prominent magnetic high that is surrounded by discrete magnetic lows and anomalous gold-copper±molybdenum soil geochemistry (Figure 2). The Company has completed two diamond drill holes (totaling 1017 m) testing a prominent 3D magnetic anomaly (Figure 5). Preliminary observations from both drill holes are highlighted, below.





Figure 5. Commission Zone 3D magnetic anomaly

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Hole ALT-26-017 was drilled to test the northern portion of the 3D magnetic anomaly at the Commission Zone (Figure 5). The hole encountered porphyritic rocks for most of the hole before ending in granodiorite. Intermittent zones of chlorite and silica alteration were present, along with biotite alteration in the lower portions of the porphyry. Quartz veining is present throughout the hole, but increases in frequency and density, and minor but visually increasing chalcopyrite and molybdenite were found in the lower portions of the porphyry before intersecting granodiorite. Samples from this hole have been shipped for analysis, and results are pending.





Photo 4: ALT-26-017, 326 m. Biotite-altered porphyry hosting quartz veins with pyrite-pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite

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Photo 5: ALT-26-017, 395 m. Biotite-altered porphyry hosting quartz veins with pyrite-pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite

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Photo 6: ALT-26-017, 396 m. Biotite and chlorite altered porphyry hosting quartz veins with pyrite-pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite

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Hole ALT-26-018 was drilled to test the northern portion of a 3D magnetic anomaly at the Commission Zone (Figure 5). Preliminary observations from this hole note widespread, patchy, chlorite alteration and secondary biotite that become stronger with depth. At approximately 250 m downhole, quartz veining increases, becoming high-density stockwork veining starting from 440 metres until the hole was terminated at 565 m. Minor, but visually increasing amounts of chalcopyrite and molybdenite were noted to coincide with the stockwork veining. Magnetite veining and alteration visually coincide with this area of stronger veining. The hole was terminated in altered and mineralized veining due to shallowing hole conditions after being extended beyond its target depth. Geological logging of this hole is currently underway and, once finished, samples will be shipped for analysis.









Photo 7: ALT-26-018, 532-539 m. Biotite-altered porphyry hosting zone of stockwork quartz veining.

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Photo 8: ALT-26-018, 540-548 m. Biotite-altered porphyry hosting zone of stockwork quartz veining.

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Photo 9: ALT-26-018, 396 m. Biotite altered porphyry hosting abundant quartz, quartz-pyrite and pyrite veins.

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Photo 10: ALT-26-018, 416 m. Biotite and chlorite altered porphyry with abundant quartz veins hosting pyrite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite

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Photo 11: ALT-26-017, 430 m. Chlorite porphyry cut by quartz stockwork veining that host pyrite-pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite.

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Photo 12: ALT-26-018, 487 m. biotite altered porphyry cut by network of quartz and quartz-pyrite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins

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Photo 13: ALT-26-018, 516 m. biotite altered porphyry cut by quartz stockwork veins hosting pyrite-pyrrhotite±chalcopyrite-molybdenite.

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Forge Named a "Top Five Pick" at the Prestigious CEM Capital Event

Forge was recognized as a Top 5 Pick following the CEM Capital Event, a premier small-cap investor conference that brought together public companies and institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth investors for curated one-on-one meetings. The selection process evaluates growth-stage issuers based on asset quality, geological upside, management track record, and upcoming operational milestones. Forge's management presented the Company's dual-asset growth strategy, including its high-potential Alotta copper-gold project in Yukon and the continued advancement of its La Estrella coal project in Colombia.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "We are very pleased to have Forge recognized as a Top 5 Pick at the CEM Capital Event. This recognition reflects the growing investor interest in our portfolio, our near-term development catalysts, and the significant exploration potential we continue to advance at Alotta. We believe the strong response from investors reflects the Company's balanced exposure to both near-term project advancement and long-term discovery upside."

Investor interest at the conference was driven by several key factors, including Forge's active 2026 exploration plans at the Alotta Project, the project's location in Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt, its proximity to major regional copper-gold systems, and the Company's ongoing development progress at La Estrella. Management also highlighted the Company's recent exploration work, advancing drill targets, and the broader demand environment for copper, gold, metallurgical coal, and thermal coal.

Management is actively engaged in follow-up discussions with the institutional funds and investment advisors met during the event to advance potential strategic participation in the Company's upcoming work programs.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: Forge Resources Corp.