Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Provides Shareholder Update; Reaffirms Plan to Regain SEC Reporting Compliance and Advance Toward Commercial Operations

Management Outlines Second Half 2026 Operating Plan, New Revenue Initiatives and September Commissioning Target During Investor Update Call

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a waste-to-energy company focused on transforming waste tires and plastics into valuable energy products, today announced its plans to regain SEC reporting compliance by July 15th and has reset its waste conversion system commissioning date to Sept. 15th.

During the investor update call on June 25th ( Replay Link Here ) management outlined its operating priorities for the second half of 2026, reaffirming that regaining full SEC reporting compliance remains the Company's highest corporate priority while continuing to advance construction, commissioning, and revenue-generating initiatives at its Midland facility.

"Our objective is straightforward," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Energy Corp. "First, we intend to become current with our SEC reporting obligations. Second, we intend to apply to return to the OTCQB. At the same time, we are focused on completing the final work necessary to commission our first waste conversion system while expanding new revenue-generating opportunities that strengthen the long-term economics of our business."

Management stated that, working with its new independent registered public accounting firm, M&K CPAs, PLLC, the Company continues to target becoming current with its SEC reporting obligations on or before July 15, 2026. Following completion of its SEC filings, the Company intends to apply to return to the OTCQB marketplace.

The Company also announced that, subject to completion of its SEC reporting objectives, final engineering confirmation, and contractor scheduling, it is currently targeting commissioning of its first commercial waste conversion system on or around September 15, 2026.

While continuing to advance final construction and commissioning activities, Waste Energy is also expanding its operational platform through new revenue initiatives designed to monetize its growing feedstock inventory before commercial waste conversion operations begin. The Company noted that it has accumulated sufficient feedstock inventory for approximately the first month of planned operations and expects to begin additional tire processing activities in the near term as part of its broader revenue strategy.

Management also provided an update on WEFuel, the Company's research and development initiative focused on evaluating technologies capable of upgrading tire-derived oil into a higher-value transportation fuel. While technical details remain confidential as the Company evaluates potential intellectual property opportunities, management believes the initiative represents an important component of Waste Energy's long-term strategy to maximize the value of each waste tire processed.

"The global waste tire market represents a significant long-term opportunity for us," Gallagher added. "Every year, millions of waste tires require environmentally responsible disposal, yet each tire also contains valuable materials that can potentially be converted into fuel, recovered steel, carbon products, and other marketable commodities. Our strategy is to build a scalable platform capable of generating multiple revenue streams from that waste while helping address a meaningful environmental challenge."

Management concluded the presentation by outlining its principal objectives for the balance of 2026:

Become current with SEC reporting obligations.

Apply to return to the OTCQB marketplace.

Complete final construction and commissioning activities at the Midland facility.

Expand revenue-generating feedstock preparation and material recovery operations.

Continue advancing the WEFuel research and development program.

Build a disciplined operating platform capable of supporting long-term growth.

A replay of the Investor Update Call, including management's complete presentation, is now available on the Company's Investor Relations area of its website at https://www.wec.eco/investors .

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (WAST) is a waste-to-energy company focused on transforming waste tires and plastics into valuable energy products and recoverable commodities. Through its modular waste conversion technology platform and related material recovery initiatives, the Company is building a scalable waste-to-value business designed to generate multiple revenue opportunities while supporting landfill diversion, domestic energy production, and environmentally responsible waste management.

For additional information, please visit www.WEC.eco or www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding SEC reporting compliance, audit completion, OTCQB qualification, commissioning schedules, revenue generation initiatives, commercial operations, WEFuel research and development, future business opportunities, market potential, and management's expectations for the second half of 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may differ due to, among other things, delays in audit completion, SEC reporting, financing availability, construction or equipment integration, engineering schedules, regulatory approvals, feedstock availability, customer demand, operational performance, market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-provides-shareholder-update-reaffirms-plan-to-regain-sec-reporting-co-1184575