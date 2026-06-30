Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Releases 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Strategic Integration of Mission, Innovation and Long-Term Value Creation

PASADENA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus ecosystems in AAA life science and advanced technology innovation cluster locations, today released its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, which details the company's consequentially integrated and multifaceted approach to advancing human health, enabling life-saving innovation, growing and strengthening ecosystems, improving patient outcomes and creating long-term value.

Since the company's founding in 1994 with $19 million in Series A Capital, it has grown into an investment-grade S&P 500® REIT and one of the most trusted brands in life science. At the core of Alexandria's distinctive and formidable business strategy is its unparalleled ability to establish and maintain longstanding trusted relationships with leading life science entities, which has earned the company recognition as "One of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies" by Newsweek. Alexandria's consequential support of the life science industry has direct impact on translating discoveries into life-changing therapies. Nearly half of all the novel therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2013 have been marketed by Alexandria tenants. The company's highly differentiated Megacampus ecosystems are intentionally designed to fuel the critical drivers for scientific innovation; they foster collaboration, enhance tenant well-being and strengthen the recruitment and retention of top talent. Together, these create the critical drivers to support the development of life-changing therapies and reinforce Alexandria's mission-critical corporate responsibility strategy. The 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights the company's pivotal Megacampus platform with an exploration of the iconic Campus Point by Alexandria Megacampus in San Diego, which exemplifies the company's novel cluster concept. Home to entities at the forefront of innovation such as Eli Lilly, Leidos, University of California, San Diego, Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb, Campus Point by Alexandria is a leading-edge, highly sustainable 100-acre Megacampus strategically located within three miles of key research and academic institutions, providing direct access to world-class scientific research, highly skilled talent, collaborative innovation and ecosystem enhancing amenities.

"Corporate responsibility at Alexandria is not a separate initiative; it is a strategic business imperative that is deeply integrated into how we operate, allocate capital and create long-term value," said Marc Binda, chief financial officer and treasurer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Our disciplined approach to corporate responsibility strengthens our competitive position, supports operational excellence and reinforces our ability to serve as the leading real estate partner to the life science industry while delivering long-term value. We are proud of the milestones we have achieved in 2025 and 2026 through our corporate responsibility platform and our mission-critical efforts to make a positive and lasting impact on society."

More than five decades after Genentech's pioneering work in recombinant DNA technology helped catalyze the biotechnology revolution, the need for innovation to address significant unmet medical need remains immense, with more than 90% of the 10,000 known diseases still lacking approved treatments. There continue to be extraordinary opportunities to translate scientific discovery into transformative therapies and cures, even while the life science industry navigates historic challenges within a shifting regulatory and geopolitical landscape amidst macroeconomic headwinds. Nevertheless, Alexandria continues its leadership at the vanguard of the life science ecosystem and maintains its steadfast commitment to growing and nurturing this mission-critical industry and advancing its highly consequential corporate responsibility and business strategy to advance human health and change the equation of human existence. The company's enduring business success is a testament to its collaborative growth-focused culture, egoless leadership and its best-in-class team's commitment to operational excellence.

Key accomplishments highlighted within the 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

The Wall Street Journal listed Alexandria among the top 20 companies for talent readiness within their "Best Companies for the Future" list, underscoring the company's unique ability to attract, develop and retain top talent. The company's enduring business success is a testament to its collaborative growth-focused culture, egoless leadership and its best-in-class team's commitment to operational excellence (2026).

listed Alexandria among the top 20 companies for talent readiness within their "Best Companies for the Future" list, underscoring the company's unique ability to attract, develop and retain top talent. The company's enduring business success is a testament to its collaborative growth-focused culture, egoless leadership and its best-in-class team's commitment to operational excellence (2026). Recognized as "One of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies" by Newsweek for the second consecutive year (2025), and "One of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America" by Newsweek for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring the company's unmatched ability to develop longstanding trusted relationships within the life science industry (2026).

for the second consecutive year (2025), and "One of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America" for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring the company's unmatched ability to develop longstanding trusted relationships within the life science industry (2026). Named "One of the Most Charitable Companies in America" by Newsweek , which reinforces the deep dedication of Alexandria's best-in-class team to the company's corporate responsibility efforts and to helping drive scientific discoveries that address major healthcare challenges, empower future innovators, support the brave individuals who protect our freedom, and revitalize and strengthen the communities within which they live and work (2026).

, which reinforces the deep dedication of Alexandria's best-in-class team to the company's corporate responsibility efforts and to helping drive scientific discoveries that address major healthcare challenges, empower future innovators, support the brave individuals who protect our freedom, and revitalize and strengthen the communities within which they live and work (2026). Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder, was honored with the highly prestigious Richard J. Bolte Sr. Award from the Science History Institute in recognition of his consequential and long-term impact on the life science industry (2026).

The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health awarded Alexandria the Charles A. Sanders, MD, Partnership Award in recognition of the company's significant contributions to accelerating biomedical innovation through its leadership in spearheading a public-private partnership to develop a precision medicine framework for depression. The Multi-Level Assessment & Phenotyping in Depression project aims to advance the development of treatments for major depressive disorder to validate biomarkers for depression and ultimately advance the development of new treatments for major depressive disorder at the individual patient level (2025).

Deepened commitment to STEM education and future scientific talent through the ARE Learning Lab at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle, which Alexandria designed and developed in partnership with the Fred Hutch Cancer Center (2025).

Receipt of the GRESB Green Star designation for the ninth consecutive year and an "A" disclosure score for the eighth consecutive year (2025), and a Best in Building Health Fitwel Innovation award (2026).

Reduced operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 16% from 2022, including through continued consumption of renewable electricity representing 32% of total electricity consumption in 2025.

Alexandria's one-of-a-kind Megacampus ecosystems earned multiple industry recognitions for sustainable design and operational excellence, including the International BOMA TOBY Award in the Life Science category for 8 Davis Drive, Alexandria Center® for Advanced Technologies Megacampus in Research Triangle and an International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories and Projects Award for New Construction for 325 Binney, Alexandria Center® at One Kendall Square in Cambridge.

Alexandria's full 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report is attached. The appendix to this report includes detailed corporate responsibility data and disclosures prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. As of March 31, 2026, Alexandria had a total market capitalization of $20.44 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 35.8 million RSF of operating properties. Alexandria has a long-standing and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in highly dynamic and collaborative Megacampus environments that enhance our tenants' ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's corporate responsibility initiatives, practices, goals, targets, investments and strategy; the expected impact of the foregoing on Alexandria's business, operations, tenants, shareholders, communities, the environment and society; Alexandria's ability to create long-term value, strengthen its competitive position, support operational excellence and serve as a leading real estate partner to the life science industry; the expected benefits of Alexandria's Megacampus ecosystems, including with respect to collaboration, innovation, tenant well-being and recruitment and retention of talent; the reduction of GHG emissions, renewable electricity usage, resource use, sustainable design and operational efficiencies; LEED, healthy building and other certifications and recognitions; and opportunities and challenges within the life science industry, including regulatory, geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.?

CONTACT: Sara Cohen, Assistant Vice President - Corporate Strategy Events, (646) 799-2617, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.