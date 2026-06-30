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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Stuttgart
30.06.26 | 20:17
1,100 Euro
-7,56 % -0,090
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1121,21621:20
Dow Jones News
30.06.2026 19:45 Uhr
338 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Block Listing Interim Review

DJ Block Listing Interim Review 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Block Listing Interim Review 
30-Jun-2026 / 18:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
 
Schedule 5 
 
To        Regulation Department, 
         Euronext Dublin 
 
 
Date       30 June 2026                                      
 
AVS No                                                     

Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically 
 
1       Name of applicant                            Irish Residential Properties 
                                            REIT plc 
 
 
                                            Irish Residential Properties 
                                            REIT plc 2014 
2       Name of scheme 
 
 
                                            Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
3       Period of return                             From  17/12/ To   30/06/ 
                                                2025      2026 
 
 
                                            4,596,499 
4       Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 
                                          
 
5       Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since  Nil 
       the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for) 
 
 
6       Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period Nil 
 
                                            4,596,499 
7       Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period 

Name of contact                                    Orla Cowzer (Davy) 
 
Telephone number of contact                              +353 1 679 6363

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 434293 
EQS News ID:  2357298 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2357298&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2026 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.