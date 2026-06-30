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WKN: A3CPEX | ISIN: AU0000139990 | Ticker-Symbol: 0GF
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 19:19
1,478 Euro
+4,67 % +0,066
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4481,49420:36
1,4321,48820:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD1,478+4,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.