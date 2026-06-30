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WKN: A2LQV6 | ISIN: US48251W1045 | Ticker-Symbol: KR51
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 11:00
80,12 Euro
-0,22 % -0,18
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 22:54 Uhr
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EDF announces the signature of an agreement to sell to KKR EDF power solutions in the United States and Canada

EDF announces the signature of an agreement to sell to KKR EDF power solutions in the United States and Canada

Following KKR's unilateral offer to purchase and the approval by the relevant governance bodies, the EDF group has signed an agreement to sell to KKR the operations and assets of EDF power solutions in the United States (EDF power solutions Inc.) and Canada (EDF power solutions Canada Inc.).

This transaction values EDF power solutions' operations in the United States and Canada at approximately $4.2 billion, with potential additional payments of up to $0.39 billion. It will reduce net financial debt by around $5.5 billion.

The sale, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, is expected to close during the second half of 2026.

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive of EDF, said: "This transaction forms part of the Group's portfolio rotation strategy. The aim is to maximise EDF's financial capacity in order to roll out new, competitive, low-carbon solutions across the Group's operational excellence activities: nuclear power, hydroelectricity and renewables."

About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3 billion in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.