

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ-B) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $653.8 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $516.1 million, or $2.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $590.6 million or $3.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $2.43 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $653.8 Mln. vs. $516.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue: $2.43 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.20 To $ 11.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.910 B To $ 9.090 B



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