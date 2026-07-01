

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Wednesday it has sold a self-developed rental multifamily project, Traktören 20, in Sweden for around SEK 570 million to the Folksam Group through KPA Pension.



The takeover will occur in connection with completion, scheduled for the first quarter of 2029. The construction contract amounts to about SEK 320 million.



The project comprises a total of 154 rental apartments with a lettable area of ??about 8,700 square meters. The project is designed in five to seven floors with an underlying garage. The construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026.



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