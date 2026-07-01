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ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 09:14 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Announces Five-Year Enterprise Agreement with Leading UK Private Hospital Network

Under the agreement, the customer will implement Physitrack across its clinical services on an enterprise-wide basis. Five-year contract valued at approximately £255k over the full term.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Physitrack plc (STO:PTRK) today announced a five-year enterprise agreement valued at approximately £255k, including approximately £54k of first-year revenue, deploying 400+ licences across a UK private hospital group of more than 30 hospitals.

Highlights:

  • Five-year contract valued at approximately £255k; approximately £54k first-year revenue (including a £36k PhysioTools-to-Physitrack upsell)

  • 400+ Physitrack licences across 30+ hospitals

  • Branded patient applications and EMR/PMS integration

  • Phased migration and revenue recognition through 2026

An existing PhysioTools customer, the group has committed to an enterprise-wide deployment across its hospital network, with migration to the full Physitrack platform and revenue recognition occurring on a phased basis through 2026.

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack plc, commented: "We are delighted to expand our significant footprint in the UK enterprise rehabilitation market with this deepened relationship with the UK arm of this international hospital group. What stands out is that this began as an existing partnership that grew into a five-year, enterprise-wide commitment. That is the business we are building - long-term partnerships that convert into durable recurring revenue."

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.
Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Jonathan@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack Announces Five-Year Enterprise Agreement with Leading UK Private Hospital Network

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-announces-five-year-enterprise-agreement-with-leading-1185001

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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