Atos International: Atos Named 'Best in Class' in Multiple Categories Across the 2026 PAC RADAR Evaluation of SAP Service Providers

Press release

Atos Named 'Best in Class' in Multiple Categories Across the 2026 PAC RADAR Evaluation of SAP Service Providers

Atos Continued leadership in key segments of SAP landscape, based on decades of experience, is once again recognized by one of most authoritative analyst houses.

Bezons, France - July 1st, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation, has been named by PAC, an authoritative provider of data-driven research and strategic insight covering the software and IT services market, as a market leader in SAP Services, 2026.

This comprehensive vendor assessment covered 25 leading SAP Service Providers, regarding their ability to support clients with both today's challenges and tomorrow's requirements.

The PAC evaluation highlights Atos' continued position as an established and strong global player in the SAP services market, built on decades of experience, with a broad, end-to-end portfolio spanning consulting, system integration, application development and management, and cloud hosting.

PAC underlined the strength of Atos' strategy, which focuses on SAP Business Suite and its key components such as SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Business AI. This is supported by a deep expertise in SAP BTP, which stands out through proprietary accelerators and innovation-driven, industry-specific solutions, that deliver targeted business value across multiple sectors.

According to PAC's RADAR assessment, Atos also stands out as a leading provider of SAP hosting services. With a strong reputation in the public and financial sectors, Atos operates extensive data centers and hosting resources across Europe, particularly in Germany, and offers a robust sovereign cloud portfolio.

Atos' leadership position is further demonstrated by consistently strong performance across the SAP ecosystem, where it achieved multiple "Best in Class" rankings in consulting and system integration, hosting, and application management.

PAC noted that Atos is particularly well positioned in the EMEA region, where it benefits from long-standing client relationships and deep market penetration. Atos' extensive European data centre footprint, strong sovereign cloud capabilities, and positive client feedback-especially in proposal quality, engagement, and emerging areas such as business AI-further reinforce its competitive standing, particularly in the public sector and financial services.

Looking ahead, PAC highlights that Atos is well positioned to capitalise on growing demand for S/4HANA migration and the broader shift toward data-driven and AI-enabled transformation - and underlines Atos' continued investments in strategically important areas, including SAP BTP, Generative AI, and agentic AI, while enhancing agility and operational efficiency within its SAP practice. Its proprietary IP-based accelerators are expected to play a key role in enabling rapid, customer-centric adoption of the SAP Clean Core approach, supporting both near-term transformation needs and long-term innovation.

"We're proud to be recognised for our strong global position and 'Best in Class' performance across the SAP services landscape. This reflects the depth of our expertise, the strength of our partnerships, and our continued focus on delivering tangible and sustained business outcomes for our clients" said Leon Gilbert, Executive Vice-President, Digital Applications & Smart Platforms, Atos. "By heavily investing in innovation across SAP BTP, cloud, and AI, we're enabling organisations to accelerate their transformation and unlock greater value from their SAP environments. We are deeply committed to supporting our clients as a trusted partner in their long-term digital journeys, fuelled by our expanding focus on Agentic AI, sovereignty and cybersecurity expertise".

"Atos stands out as a globally positioned SAP services provider, combining deep expertise with a comprehensive, end-to-end portfolio. Its consistent 'Best in Class' performance across key segments reflects both strong execution and a clear strategic focus", said Joachim Hackmann, Principal Analyst, PAC. "With particular strength in EMEA and a robust sovereign cloud and AI-driven offering, Atos continues to differentiate through innovation and client-centric delivery. Looking ahead, we see Atos as well positioned to lead and support large-scale, SAP-enabled transformation programs worldwide."

To learn more about the PAC report and Atos, please visit the following page.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 54,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation, with approximately 56,000 employees and annual revenues of around €7.2 billion (based on future projections). It operates in 54 countries under two brands: Atos, for services, and Eviden, for products and systems. Number one in Europe in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future, and offers customized end-to-end solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, for all sectors. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

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