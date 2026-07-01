Complimentary monthly review of European day-ahead and balancing markets reflects energy storage growth in Europe

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) ("Nuvve" or the "Company"), a clean-energy technology company specializing in grid-scale battery energy storage and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions, today announced the launch of the European Power Market Brief, a free monthly publication reviewing price trends, market drivers and the near-term outlook across European day-ahead and balancing markets.

The inaugural issue (Issue 01, July 2026) reviews June 2026 and sets out the outlook for July and August. It examines the Nordic hydro situation, a seasonal single price driver, natural gas impacts on energy pricing during low-renewable hours, the influence of solar on midday and negative-price hours as well as commentary on the implications for balancing and dispatch, the markets in which flexible energy-storage assets compete.

Drawing on public data from sources including the ENTSO-E Transparency Platform, EnergiNet, NVE and Open-Meteo, the brief will provide operators, investors, partners and policymakers with a consistent monthly read on the conditions shaping European power prices. It is published as market commentary for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer of any product.

"Europe's power markets are increasingly where the volatility and the value sit, and that is exactly where Nuvve is focused," said Gregory Poilasne, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve. "We wanted to share the same market read we follow internally in a clear, accessible format that anyone tracking the European energy transition can use month to month with an initial focus on the Nordics that will expand over time to the whole of Europe."

The European Power Market Brief will be published monthly. To subscribe or send feedback, contact info@nuvve.com.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve's advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "looking forward to," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "continue," "seeks" or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of recently announced projects, anticipated growth of various business areas, and other statements that are not historical facts. Nuvve cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Nuvve. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Nuvve's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Nuvve's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Nuvve disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Paulo Acuña

310.824.9000

pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com