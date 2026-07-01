John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Ebba Pilo Karth steps down as CFO of John Mattson

Ebba Pilo Karth, CFO of John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) and a member of the company's executive management team, has announced that she will resign from her position at her own request.

During a transition period, Ebba Pilo Karth will focus on ensuring a proper handover. The recruitment of a successor will commence immediately.

- I would like to thank Ebba for her valuable contributions during her time at John Mattson, where she has played a significant role in establishing structure in a growing company. Ebba has been a highly appreciated colleague, and I wish her all the best in the future, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.

John Mattson has appointed Lars Ingman as interim CFO. He previously served as interim CFO at John Mattson and has experience from several other listed companies. Lars Ingman assumes the position with immediate effect and will remain in the role until a successor has been recruited.





Lidingö 1 July 2026

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)



For futher information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, ceo, John Mattson

+46 8-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se



This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:10 p.m. CEST on 1 July 2026.



About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,573 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka, Upplands Väsby and Uppsala. As of 31 March 2026, the property value was SEK 14.6 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.