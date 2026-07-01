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WKN: A2PLNY | ISIN: SE0012481364 | Ticker-Symbol: 4R5
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 09:08
5,150 Euro
+2,18 % +0,110
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MATTSON FASTIGHETSFORETAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MATTSON FASTIGHETSFORETAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1105,32017:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 15:10 Uhr
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John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Ebba Pilo Karth steps down as CFO of John Mattson

Ebba Pilo Karth, CFO of John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) and a member of the company's executive management team, has announced that she will resign from her position at her own request.

During a transition period, Ebba Pilo Karth will focus on ensuring a proper handover. The recruitment of a successor will commence immediately.

- I would like to thank Ebba for her valuable contributions during her time at John Mattson, where she has played a significant role in establishing structure in a growing company. Ebba has been a highly appreciated colleague, and I wish her all the best in the future, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.

John Mattson has appointed Lars Ingman as interim CFO. He previously served as interim CFO at John Mattson and has experience from several other listed companies. Lars Ingman assumes the position with immediate effect and will remain in the role until a successor has been recruited.



Lidingö 1 July 2026
John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)


For futher information, please contact:
Per Nilsson, ceo, John Mattson
+46 8-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:10 p.m. CEST on 1 July 2026.


About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)
John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,573 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka, Upplands Väsby and Uppsala. As of 31 March 2026, the property value was SEK 14.6 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.