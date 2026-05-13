John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: John Mattson acquires 318 apartments in central Uppsala and launches a new share buyback program

John Mattson has today entered into an agreement with Niam to acquire 318 apartments in Uppsala. Through this acquisition, John Mattson takes the step beyond Stockholm's inner suburbs and establishes a presence in Uppsala. At the same time, the Company announces that the Board of Directors has resolved to initiate a new share buyback program of up to SEK 100 million until the next Annual General Meeting.

The acquisition is carried out through a corporate transaction at a purchase price of SEK 221 million. The purchase price is based on an underlying property value of SEK 803 million, less deferred tax of SEK 19.0 million. The seller is Niam. The transaction will be financed through bank borrowing. Possession will be taken on 1 June 2026.

The acquisition comprises a total of approximately 13,862 square metres of lettable area across four properties, mainly consisting of residential rental apartments. The properties are located in the Senapsfabriken area, part of Industristaden in central Uppsala. The buildings were completed in 2021.

John Mattson's strategy is to own, manage, and develop properties over the long term, and the new portfolio in Uppsala will gradually be integrated into the existing property management organization.

- Through this acquisition, we establish a presence in Uppsala - a market characterized by strong population growth and attractive risk-adjusted returns. The transaction represents a unique opportunity to acquire properties in one of Uppsala's most attractive locations, with immediate proximity to the city centre and the central railway station. The acquisition forms part of our efforts to increase risk-adjusted returns and strengthen earnings from property management per share. In recent years, conversions have been carried out where some of the company's lowest-yielding properties have been divested in order to free up capital for investments offering higher returns, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.

The Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase shares for a total amount of up to SEK 100 million during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2027. Repurchases may only be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm within the prevailing registered price interval between the highest bid price and the lowest ask price, and otherwise in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rules for Issuers.

As of the date of this press release, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 75,008,629. As of the same date, John Mattson holds no treasury shares.

- Many listed property companies are currently trading at a discount, and John Mattson is no exception. Against this backdrop, repurchases of John Mattson's shares represent an attractive capital allocation. The Board has therefore decided that our growth strategy - comprising investments in the existing portfolio, new construction and acquisitions of income-generating properties - should be complemented by share buybacks, with the aim of further enhancing shareholder value. The fact that we are able to complete the acquisition in Uppsala while simultaneously initiating a share buyback program demonstrates the Company's financial strength, says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.



Wigge & Partners acted as John Mattson's legal advisor in the transaction.



Facts about the acquisition

Number of properties: 4 (Uppsala Kungsängen 45:1, 45:3, 45:4 and 45:5)

Number of apartments: 318

Lettable area: 13,862 sq.m., of which 13,343 sq.m. residential and 519 sq.m. commercial premises

Economic occupancy rate: approx. 99% (one vacant commercial unit)

Rental income at full occupancy (2026): approx. SEK 41.6 million

Acquisition price: SEK 803 million before deduction for deferred tax of SEK 19.0 million

Property value: SEK 803 million

Date of possession: 1 June 2026

Lidingö, 13 May 2026

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

Charlotte Nordén, kommunikations- och marknadschef, John Mattson

08-613 35 08, charlotte.norden@johnmattson.se

This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:10 p.m. CEST on 13 May 2026.

About John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

John Mattson is a residential property company with 4,255 rental apartments as well as commercial premises in the Stockholm region: Lidingö, Sollentuna, Stockholm, Nacka and Upplands Väsby. As of 31 March 2025, the property value was SEK 14.6 billion. The focus of the company's strategy is on property management, adding value, densification and acquisitions. Our vision is to create great neighbourhoods across generations. This means we make daily life easier for everyone through a holistic management perspective and close tenant contact, as well as by developing safe and attractive neighbourhoods and local communities. John Mattson's share is listed under the symbol JOMA on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Read more at: johnmattson.se/in-english.